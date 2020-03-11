A critical decision will soon be made that will determine the future of health care in Colorado and who oversees our care.
Will it be the doctors, nurses and therapists who have delivered our children, treated our cancers and coached us on how to prevent a heart attack or diabetes? Or, will it be a state agency run by a former insurance company executive who made millions by telling hard-working people “no” to requests for life-saving treatment?
Colorado legislators soon will decide as they take up the so-called public option health care bill. The legislation is a thinly disguised version of the Medicare-for-all program that politicians on the national stage dream about.
As part of the legislation, authority to set reimbursement rates to hospitals will be delegated to bureaucrats Mike Conway and Kim Bimestefer. Early analysis of the proposal promises miniscule rate cuts for a few while likely forcing the closure of some rural hospitals. A 40% cut in reimbursements to providers could force some doctors and nurses to lose their jobs. Access to health care will be reduced and health insurance premiums for those with traditional plans will increase as Colorado leaps head-first into an unproven experiment.
I’m guessing you’ve never heard of Bimestefer. You didn’t vote for her. You can’t. She’s an appointed officer within the Polis administration who spent almost 20 years as a New Jersey insurance executive before moving to Colorado a handful of years ago.
And Conway, another appointment, is looking at an unprecedented increase in power — the bill will give him authority to fine or close hospitals, reject negotiated contracts, and throw our health care system into chaos.
The public option proposal is fraught with problems. It arbitrarily sets hospital costs reimbursements, establishes a system of winners and losers, and determines what rates insurance companies can charge. An elaborate — and expensive — bureaucracy will replace private business and harm the partnership between hospitals and the communities they serve.
Last year alone, UCHealth Memorial Hospital provided more than $1.4 million to the city of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Health Foundation. The impact of these services ranges from mental health services for youths to improving the lives of those with developmental disabilities. The impact of these services ranges from funding mental health services for youths and suicide prevention, funding homeless initiatives, as well as funding mental health organizations that serve our veterans. Additionally, UCHealth provided almost $400 million in uncompensated health care last year alone.
The public option bill ignores the work that hospitals have undertaken to reduce costs while maintaining high-quality, innovative, close-to-home care that Coloradans deserve.
It fails to take into account drug prices, medical devices, ambulances or even insurance company profits. Community benefits, like that $1.4 million payment to our city’s health foundation, could be wiped out as hospitals struggle to offset that 40% reduction in reimbursements.
Coloradans deserve a system that reflects the best ideas of doctors, nurses, insurance and public policy experts, community leaders and, of course, the public. We have the opportunity to be thoughtful and to lead the nation with a solution that works.
Tell your state legislator to put the brakes on the public option bill and to stop the divisive, heavy-handed politics. We can’t afford it.
Chairman of the board of Colorado Springs Forward, Lynette Crow-Iverson serves on several boards and commissions dedicated to improving the quality of life in Colorado Springs. Crow-Iverson is president and CEO of Conspire!, a Colorado Springs drug screening and background check company.