Recent reports reveal that the American West, including Colorado, is facing the most severe drought in 1,200 years. So the question should be asked: as Colorado Springs makes arrangements to support its own population during this megadrought, are we really in a position to support neighboring communities as well?
An initial assessment indicates the answer is “no.” City leaders should act now by implementing reasonable restrictions on eastward expansion before the moment of crisis arrives.
Colorado Springs Utilities recently acknowledged the city does not yet have adequate water supply to meet the projected demand of its own residents, let alone the demand of outsiders.
Making the situation worse, Colorado Springs Utilities’ projections assume that its theoretical water supply will actually materialize. That may no longer be a safe assumption.
Like many utilities across the West, Colorado Springs Utilities receives much of its water (about 70%) from the Colorado River basin. The federal government recently issued a stark warning that, with the Colorado River running low, severe reductions in water deliveries are imminent.
Given these facts, Colorado Springs leaders should engage in an honest reassessment of what the city can do now to meet the impending water-supply challenges caused by historic drought conditions.
This may include enhanced conservation efforts and aggressive actions to secure additional water rights to keep up with a naturally growing population base.
That reassessment must also include a fresh look at whether Colorado Springs should be voluntarily offering our precious and dwindling water supply to areas outside current city limits.
Colorado Springs now is in the process of considering multiple annexation applications that would extend water services to proposed communities outside the city limits and miles and miles away from existing city neighborhoods.
It would seem reckless (if not insane) for city leaders to even consider offering water to areas outside Colorado Springs without first ensuring that Colorado Springs Utilities has enough water to meet the current and future demands of the city in its current configuration.
That’s why I was pleased to read that City Council will consider an ordinance requiring the city to do exactly that: demonstrate that it has adequate supply to serve current residents before obligating itself (and us, and our children and grandchildren) to provide water in perpetuity to developments outside the city limits.
I am optimistic that mankind will find a way to deal with our critical water shortage at some point in the future, most likely through innovations unimaginable now.
In the meantime, Colorado Springs residents are dealing with a regime of escalating restrictions on our daily water usage. While scientists work their way toward an abundant water supply for all, city leaders should focus on ensuring an abundant water supply for the people they were elected to represent.
The alternative — endless county developments, without the water to serve them — is in the best interests of nobody.
Let’s hope our municipal leaders take proactive and common-sense steps to keep city water in the city. We can’t share what we don’t have.
Steve Durham represents Congressional District 5 on the State Board of Education. He previously served as a state representative, state senator, and federal appointee in the Reagan administration. A government-affairs professional, Durham has no client with interests of any kind in the water question and is writing purely as a longtime citizen of Colorado Springs who cares about the city’s future.