We are in our eighth month of dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic. The fear, the uncertainty and the restrictions on our daily lives are exhausting. From parents dealing with distance learning to workers adjusting to telecommuting to sports fans missing raucous crowds and enjoyment, we all crave the normalcy and the joy of our pre-COVID days.
It is understandable that our behaviors have slipped. COVID fatigue is hitting us hard, myself included. But Colorado Springs, we have let down our guard.
From social gatherings in homes to undisciplined behavior in our offices and bars, these small slips are taking a serious toll and they have put both the physical and economic health of our city in jeopardy.
The data doesn’t lie. Our numbers are up and we are far exceeding the thresholds to maintain our Safer at Home Level 1 designation that has given us back some of the freedoms we were missing. But by the designated metrics we are at serious risk of slipping into Level 3 — which would bring crippling restrictions back to our economy. We cannot afford to slip backwards.
Our incidence of cases over the past two weeks is 244.3 per 100,000 people. That is close to four times what it was about a month ago when we had just 63.3 positives per 100,000.
Our positivity rate over the last 14 days is 6.02%; more than double what it was about a month ago.
Our current hospitalizations have increased from 15 about three weeks ago, to 51 at the time of this writing. We are not yet overwhelming our ICUs, but if we continue on this trajectory, we will soon.
If this doesn’t feel real, just consider what it would be like to be unable to provide an ICU bed to someone in grave danger.
These next several weeks are critical to getting our numbers back to manageable levels before the holiday season arrives and winter is at our doorstep. We must strengthen our resolve to do everything we can today so we can avoid more drastic steps in the future. While I am proud of the actions we have taken so far to limit the spread of COVID-19, the data is telling us that we need to be more vigilant.
It’s the small acts that can make a big difference. Each one of us must make sacrifices to turn this trend around. Our community’s health and economic vitality depend on it.
The simple acts I’m asking you to take today include staying at home when you’re sick, choosing not to go to indoor gatherings where people cannot social distance, or wearing your mask in your office or around anyone outside of your nuclear family.
I know we all want to get back to normal. I also know that we can’t do that until we truly beat this virus.
This is a community well-acquainted with sacrifice. Our military population can attest to that.
We are a City of Champions, familiar with commitment and perseverance. Our Olympic and Paralympic athletes model that. And we are a community that comes together in times of trials. Just look back to Waldo Canyon, Black Forest, or the floods of 2015.
I have often said that a community is not defined by the challenges that befall it, but by its response to those challenges. Time and time again, Colorado Springs has risen to the challenge.
This pandemic may be unprecedented. But our city’s resilience, strength and perseverance is not new.
It’s time to step up, Colorado Springs. We can do this. Let’s do it together.
John Suthers is the Mayor of Colorado Springs.