You never know when a memory might grab hold of your heart.
Under a cold but sunny and clear blue sky this past Saturday, my youngest son and I were out running our weekend errands. Nothing overly momentous — post office, bank, library, and vacuum repair store, to name a few of the stops. I also needed some windshield wiper blades, so finding myself at Nevada and Fillmore, we pulled into the AutoZone on the busy northwest corner.
Sentimental longings seem to come more easily in December, and such was the case this icy early morning — right there on the faded asphalt, in fact.
It’s been five years, but where the auto parts store now stands, there once stood a massive and marvelous Christmas tree lot for the weeks between Thanksgiving and the world’s biggest birthday celebration.
It was straight from Central Casting, worthy of a Hallmark holiday movie. Rows and rows of trees ringed by white and multicolored lights, metal barrels full of burning wood to warm customers. There was also a big white circus style tent, under which stood more merchandise and David Greene behind the register, owner of “Our Family Tree.”
His last name really is “Greene” — and for 34 years the bighearted, white-haired proprietor would make the annual trek from Hayward, Wis., with his assortment of hundreds of Balsam and Frasier Firs, along with white and noble pines.
I’ll never forget the first year my wife and I found David’s corner of Christmas paradise. The frigid temperatures that night did nothing to dull the happy Yuletide spirit. Alex is now 10, but he remembered the last time we bought ours from the Nevada/Fillmore location. “It was cold and magical,” he said to me, looking around the “historic” site on Saturday.
David Greene retired after the 2017 season. Kmart was sold, and VASA Fitness renovated the anchor store to the west of the big lot. AutoZone followed, consuming some of the very footprint that held all that Christmas magic for so long.
Nothing lasts forever, of course. In fact, the Alexander Film Company once stood just north and west of that very location. In its heyday, the company produced nearly 3,000 advertising films per year. Its large administration building was bulldozed, but some of its other buildings on its sprawling campus still stand.
We’ve been buying our tree the last few years from the Good Earth Garden Center on Walnut Street, just west of the interstate. Wayne Fisher has been there for the last 48 years. Our boys have forged new and happy memories there, playing hide-and-seek amid the trees.
One of the advantages of living in the same place for so many years is the richness and volume of the memories it holds. Conversely, one of the downsides is remembering and longing for life as it used to be.
But despite all the nostalgic trappings of Christmas, we should remember we’re not just hailing tradition — but celebrating the birthday of a baby who grew up to change the world and who promises yet to make all old things new again.
Paul Batura is vice president of communications at Focus on the Family and host of the podcast, WHAT A LIFE: Lessons from Legends. He can be reached via email at Paul@PaulBatura.com or via Twitter @PaulBatura.