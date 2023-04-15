Thriving communities invest in the next generation.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to recognize the importance of working together to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.

Beyond the physical, behavioral, and emotional tolls of abuse on the victim personally, there is an economic cost to cities who ignore the issue. We know that those who have experienced abuse or neglect, and do not receive trauma informed mental health intervention, often adversely engage with education, criminal justice, behavioral health, domestic violence, addiction, self-harm, and unemployment.

Studies show that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. And, of the more than 10,000 victims of abuse confirmed in Colorado annually, El Paso County experiences the highest instances of child abuse reporting.

In El Paso County, calls to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline increased year over year, to 21,432 in 2022, compared to 20,873 in 2021.

As with any complex issue, there are multiple factors that cause child abuse and neglect. Quality, affordable child care is one and we are at a tipping point in El Paso county.

Here’s what we know:

When the pandemic forced child care centers to close in 2020, it shook child care systems nationwide, exposing the need for more accessible and affordable child care. Three years later, a shortage of providers, staffing challenges and cost continue to be an issue.

According to Colorado Health Institute, in Colorado, the average child care cost burden is 28%, meaning that over a quarter of every dollar earned by a median-income family goes toward child care. In the two most populous counties, Denver and El Paso, the child care cost burden is 31% and 26%, respectively.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates that once child care costs exceed 7% of a household’s income, it is no longer affordable.

With a growing body of research highlighting the connection between early child care and education and long-term health, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighting community-based child care as a protective factor against physical violence, we must take pause and prioritize children in our community.

We also know that very young children have the highest rates of child maltreatment, and infants are the most likely to die from child abuse or neglect.

According to the Colorado Fatality Review Annual Report, in 2021, 33% of the fatalities involved victims younger than 1 year old, and 66% were 3 or younger.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Based on research from the Federal Administration of Children & Families, early care and learning programs play an essential role in providing services and supports to prevent child abuse and neglect, promote healthy development and resilience, and counterbalance the effects of adversity.

Child maltreatment is less likely in families where caregivers experience less economic strain and decreased stress.

As a community, let’s encourage and support evolved collaboration among child welfare agencies, child care providers and organizations that advocate for kids.

Let’s consider and/or support universal pre-K, free full-day kindergarten, and a childcare expense tax credit for low-income families.

Encourage employers to provide family-friendly work environments and schools to build calendars and schedules that promote child safety. Ask local and national lawmakers to support legislation to better protect children and to improve their lives.

In addition to supporting accessible, affordable, quality child care, we all can play a role closer to home. Let’s be aware of the signs and symptoms of child abuse in our everyday lives.

Be alert to unexplained injuries, depression, fear of specific adults, difficulty trusting others or making friends, changes in eating or sleeping habits, poor hygiene, and secrecy that may indicate a child is being neglected or physically, sexually, or emotionally abused.

When talking to a child about abuse, listen carefully, assure the child that they are heard and did the right thing by sharing their brave story.

Creating healthy kids and strong cities is a community lift.

Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center is here to ensure that all children feel safe and heard. Feel free to reach out to us at 719-636-2460 or visit www.safepassagecac.org.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, do not hesitate. Please contact Colorado’s anonymous Child Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

Maureen “Mo” Basenberg is the executive director of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center that provides hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.