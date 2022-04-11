This week, April 11-15th, is National Community Development Week. It’s an opportunity for residents to learn more about the many ways that local governments partner with non-profit and for profit organizations; and philanthropic foundations to help vulnerable individuals and families in our community overcome challenges by finding affordable places to live, improving their neighborhoods, and preventing homelessness.
Each year, the City receives approximately $5M in federal grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds come from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs. The grants are designed to be flexible, giving the community the opportunity to decide locally where the funds are needed most. Each year, the City’s Community Development Division engages in a robust stakeholder process to establish priority uses for the funds and support key projects with outsized impact. From new affordable housing developments to improved neighborhood accessibility and essential home repairs designed to keep seniors safely in their homes, the list of noteworthy projects is long and varied.
Throughout the month of April, the City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division will share featured stories and projects from across our community that are changing lives and strengthening the fabric of our city. You’ll see them shared on the City’s website, through social media and in special “Behind the Springs” podcasts. Some of the features include:
• A powerful interview with a Navy veteran who overcame homelessness and is putting his life back together with the help of the Pikes Peak Veterans Housing Fund.
• A spotlight on one of seven local families that gained housing with the help of Family Promise, a local non-profit in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Housing Authority.
•A collaboration with Exponential Impact that supported 23 neighborhood businesses in the Southeast during the pandemic.
In an exciting new initiative, the City of Colorado Springs will be participating in the House America Challenge. House America is a national effort to make the best use of additional grant funds made available to the City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Housing Authority through the American Rescue Plan.
On April 12, the city, along with its partners, will welcome HUD Regional Administrator Dominique Jackson to Colorado Springs to participate in the announcement of the House America Challenge. It should come as no surprise that access to housing is the first step to improving lives.
Access to housing coupled with essential support services has proven to be the most effective way to reduce homelessness in cities across the country.
Please join me in acknowledging and thanking our community development partners this week! Check out ColoradoSprings.gov/CommunityDevelopment, sign up for our email newsletter, and follow @CityofCOS on social media for the complete list of projects we’ll showcase during the month of April, 2022.
Steve Posey is the Community Development Manager, City of Colorado Springs.