This week, news broke that the Colorado Education Association (CEA) — also known as the state’s largest teachers union — came out against capitalism with a resolution claiming that our free market system of economics is incompatible with fighting systemic racism, the patriarchy, educational inequality, and income inequality, amongst other societal ills.

If any other left-leaning organization made these claims, it probably wouldn’t be newsworthy. Unfortunately, these claims come from those who educate our children each and every day.

The claim that capitalism is incompatible with fighting income inequality, or any form of racism, is based in pure ignorance. Economic freedom and private property rights, which lie at the heart of capitalism, have empowered billions of people to achieve what their ancestors could have only dreamed of.

Is there always more work to do? Of course there is.

Capitalism isn’t perfect, but unlike any other economic system implemented throughout human history, it has pulled millions out of poverty, decimated the scourge of global poverty, brought nations with historical animosity together in the name of economic development, and made our nation, the United States, the example to follow for the rest of the globe.

Capitalism requires little defense. Nearly every advancement of humanity we encounter on a daily basis, from the amazingly powerful computer in our pocket to cures and treatments for otherwise fatal and debilitating diseases stem from a competitive and free system that follows the economic laws of supply and demand rather than the inclinations of central planners.

If one is serious about dismantling systemic racism, they should look no further than the union itself. Decades of flexing its muscle to protect an antiquated, one-size-fits-all education system has devastated generations of black and brown students. Nowhere is the disparity greater between white students and students of color than in Denver Public Schools, where the union’s favored candidates have unanimous control of the local board of education. Only 26% of black students and only 24% of Hispanic students, scored at or above grade level in the statewide literacy test. White students are scoring above 70%. How’s that for educational equity?

Some parents of these students tried to do something different by asking the DPS board to approve a new charter school explicitly focused on black students called 5280 Freedom School.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

They were initially denied by the Denver Public Schools board.

At the State Board of Education, it was conservatives and reform-minded Democrats who voted to force DPS to reconsider the charter’s application, while the only two “no” votes were board members who had their campaigns backed by the teachers union.

The CEA and its school board candidates have always been in staunch opposition to school choice and education reform at every level. They have also been consistently opposed to holding schools accountable for student outcomes. Despite Colorado voters supporting annual assessments by a huge 53-point margin (71.5% in support versus 18.4% opposed), they have continually pushed to wind down or outright eliminate any effort to benchmark student progress. Just this past legislative session, for example, they supported three bills (House Bill 23-1239, Senate Bill 23-061, and Senate Bill 23-071) to weaken our assessment and accountability system, arguing that it is unfair to measure student achievement in reading, writing, and math.

In the 2022 legislative session, the union helped defeat a number of bills that would have expanded educational options and parental rights in our educational system. In their end-of-session analysis, nearly every one of these bills was opposed because it was “another ‘parents’ rights’ bill,” something that apparently strikes fear into the hearts of this special interest.

In 2022, CEA also opposed Senate Bill 22-039, a bill that would have fully funded education to the tune of an additional $500 million. Because the bill also provided a measly $67 million towards universal scholarships for students to use at any school of their choice, the union could not support sending half a billion dollars to public schools that they claim are starving for funds.

Choice is simply antithetical to teachers unions whose existence is dependent upon coercion and force. They want your child to be forced to attend a school within a district whose leadership is most likely decided by automatic payroll deductions that resulted in overwhelming campaign contributions. You’re free to go elsewhere, as long as that alternative has been approved by their puppets and kept under intense scrutiny, and as long as you can find your own ride there.

Perhaps that’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this modern-day politburo has decided to take a bold stance against capitalism. A system built upon an individual’s freedom to choose? Well, we can’t have that, can we?

Brenda Dickhoner is the president and CEO of Ready Colorado, an education advocacy organization.