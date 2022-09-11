The contrast between criminal justice policy in the 1990s versus today could not be starker. The ‘lock ‘em up and throw away the key’ mentality that once dominated policymaking has been turned on its head. Recent years have seen a rollback of mandatory minimum sentence requirements, and adoption of policies that put dangerous criminals back on the streets.
While some criminal justice reforms have been appropriate, policies that put repeat offenders back on the streets are a bridge too far. The worst manifestation of excessive soft-on-crime policymaking — far-reaching cashless bail policies — clearly prioritizes the interests of criminals over their victims and over the public’s safety.
Sweeping cashless bail policies have been adopted in several liberal jurisdictions across America and have come close to passage in Colorado. Now is the time for Colorado legislators to acknowledge the folly and failure of extensive cashless bail policies once and for all.
Cashless bail, as its name implies, requires a judge to release an offender with a zero cash bond. The accused is released back onto the streets under his or her own recognizance.
The debate over cashless bail in Colorado goes beyond the theoretical. In 2019, the House passed a bill to impose sweeping cashless bail policies comparable to the cashless bail policy adopted in New York. That bill would have allowed dangerous repeat offenders, even those credibly accused of major sexual offenses, back onto the streets. The bill died in the Senate, but that’s too close for comfort.
Colorado policymakers don’t have to speculate about the results of cashless bail. Several states have tried it. We have real data upon which to measure results. In New York state, where cashless bail has been on the books since 2019, violent crime has soared, leading to bipartisan calls for a repeal of cashless bail.
Proponents of cashless bail argue that cash bail is unfair to the poor who, unlike wealthier defendants, are unable to afford bail and are therefore detained until trial. Rejecting cashless bail policies does not mean rejection of common-sense criminal justice reforms. Judges should have discretion when imposing bail: Is the accused a repeat offender? Are they a danger to society? Are they a flight risk? When bail is imposed, the accused’s income and assets should be considered.
Legislators owe it to their constituents to take a measured, thoughtful approach to criminal justice issues. That why I (Dennis Hisey) supported a modest bail reform bill in 2019 that eliminated bail for certain minor offenses. Likewise, I sponsored legislation that was signed by Gov. Jared Polis known as “Clean Slate”, which seals the records of Coloradans who have committed minor offenses and served their time. Why? Because I recognize the value of making past offenders productive members of society and giving them a second chance.
However, in recent years, as partisanship has increasingly seized policymaking in Washington, D.C. and our State Capitol in Denver, dedication to cashless bail policies has become orthodoxy among Democrats.
In the 1990s, then-Sen. Joe Biden proudly endorsed legislation to provide more funding to police departments and get tough on crime. By 2020, in a complete about-face, then-presidential candidate Biden endorsed cashless bail. Likewise, most Democrats in the Colorado Legislature have voted for or endorsed sweeping cashless bail policies.
Instead of loyalty to a party orthodoxy, here’s an idea: promote and administer justice! Impose penalties that fit the crime. Promote public safety. The criminal justice system should not be about revenge; rather, it should be about administering appropriate punishment and advancing public safety. There should be consequences for criminal choices that deter, not promote future crime.
Republicans need not embrace every proposal for more prison time. Democrats need not embrace every proposal to ease penalties on criminals. Criminal justice involves complicated issues. But here’s the upshot: when you punish crime, you get less of it; when you go easy on criminals, you get more crime. Sweeping cashless bail proposals that put dangerous criminals back on the streets defy common-sense and belong in the ash heap of history.
Dennis Hisey is a state senator. Dan May is a retired 4th Judicial district attorney.