In 2021, the Colorado General Assembly enacted SB 21-116, a law that generally prohibits public schools in Colorado from having American Indian “mascots.” To name and shame schools that had sports team names like “Indians” or “Warriors,” the law delegated power to the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs to bring those schools into compliance.
We represented American Indians who tried to stop the law from going into effect. But unfortunately, the court dismissed our clients’ case, ruling that our clients weren’t directly injured by the law, even though it was intended to eliminate American Indian names and images in schools across Colorado. Now, without legal recourse, it will be up to Colorado citizens to demand change from the state Legislature.
Originally, the law might have seemed simple enough. But it wasn’t. Most notably, the Legislature’s definition of “mascot” is wildly overbroad, and includes not just sports team monikers, but also names on logos and images on school letterhead. That means that schools have had to hide or destroy old yearbooks, sports team jerseys, and trophies. Some schools, like Campo School District, even destroyed their historic school murals of American Indian warriors.
The law also can’t be read literally. On its face, it covers schools that are named after American Indian tribes, traditions, or individuals. For instance, Ouray High School, whose sports team name is the Trojans, is technically out of compliance with the law because it is named after Chief Ouray of the Ute tribe.
But Colorado knows that it could never force schools like Ouray, Cheyenne Mountain, Cherokee Trail, Pagosa Springs, Pawnee, and Arickeree all to change the names of their schools. So what did they do? They invented a geographic exception and inserted it into enforcement of the law, to save the Colorado Legislature from its mistakes.
The law also has the strange effect of disadvantaging schools that would want to honor American Indians. For instance, during our litigation, we took the deposition of the director of the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs, Kathryn Redhorse. Ms. Redhorse acknowledged that a school named after Chief Sitting Bull would not be able to use an historically accurate and respectful image of their namesake on its letterhead. And shockingly, even the name “Sitting Bull” could never appear on such a school’s logo. Of course, it’s ironic that no such restrictions exist for Custer High School, named after General George Custer.
Separately, Colorado also expanded the scope of the law in other places. For instance, it issued guidance that banned schools from using words that were even “associated” with American Indians. Yuma School District, for instance, wanted to drop its “Indians” mascot, and become the Yuma “Tribe.”
But that was too closely associated with American Indians, even though the word “tribe” is used in unrelated contexts (like the Twelve Tribes of Israel). So, facing rejection, Yuma has decided to forgo using a mascot for now.
Similarly, Lamar High School wanted to remain the Lamar Savages (or, alternatively, the Lamar Savage Thunder) but remove all American Indian references and imagery. But no chance. The CCIA said that the word “savage” was deemed too offensive no matter the context, and Lamar narrowly avoided a massive financial penalty at the last minute. It would have been $25,000 per month, according to the law.
Recently, the commission even voted to add 10 more schools to its list, all of which have a “Thunderbird” mascot. The Thunderbird is a mythological creature that has been historically, but not exclusively, associated with American Indians. So these schools are now on the list to change their mascots.
One CCIA commissioner even expressed distaste for schools with feathers in their logos, since feathers might be associated with American Indians. Of course, feathers are also associated with … birds. But the sad truth is that schools can be sure that the enforcement of the mascot prohibition will be ongoing indefinitely, and that there will be surprises along the way.
The schools, for their part, are going along to get along. After all, they get their money from the state of Colorado, and generally want to avoid biting the hand that feeds them. And in dismissing our case, the judge noted that the main injury is to schools, not to our clients.
But that isn’t quite right.
Because the next time a school considers naming itself after an American Indian individual, tradition, or tribe, it will just avoid the legal headaches, and name it after something that couldn’t possibly get it into any trouble. On one hand, if a school is named after a Caucasian person, it’s in the clear. But if it is named after an American Indian, it might be in legal trouble. That is exactly what our American Indians clients were worried about.
There’s a lot of talk recently about “cancel culture.” Here, culture was literally canceled. And our American Indian clients have been told that representations of their heritage are now illegal. But as it turns out, the courthouse doors are shut to them. Now, the only fix is with Colorado’s citizens, and its Legislature.
William Trachman is the general counsel of Mountain States Legal Foundation and a former deputy assistant secretary for civil rights in the U.S. Department of Education. Erin Erhardt is an attorney at Mountain States Legal Foundation.