A man murders five and wounds 17 in a club that welcomes people who used to live in the shadows. In recent years, while still sometimes mistreated, people with same-sex attraction, alternative sexual identities, etc. have gained more acceptance than perhaps ever before in modern history.
Many of the 53 clergy and others whose thoughts about the Club Q rampage appeared in the Gazette were likely well-intentioned. Their theme was to stop hating and to unconditionally affirm the humanity of people who join with each other as the LGBTQ+ community. These ideals are commendable and also apply to the rest of A-Z, for all of us have been victimized by life to greater or lesser degrees. I am concerned, however, about some of the explicit and implicit assumptions generating these writers’ responses. Because some of their assumptions are inaccurate, they can cause more, rather than less strife among us.
1) Differing with LGBTQIA must indicate hate. If differing indicates hate, what marriage or friendship can survive? Promoting this assumption can add to the excessive pain suffered by Club Q victims and their loved ones. Convincing them that far more people hate them than actually do causes fear and isolation, not comfort.
Because we are more than our differences, people can and do differ without hating. Any effective parent has been forced to learn that love includes a balance between compassionate understanding and setting limits. For people holding biblical values, it’s a step too far to replace the objective chromosomal, anatomical, reproductive, biological reality of two sexes with the subjective felt identities called “gender.” It is objectively true that some people have distress over their sex, but in the eyes of people with biblical values, it is not true that they don’t have a sex.
2) The cure for this presumed hate from one side toward the other must be for those holding biblical views regarding sexuality to relinquish them in favor of the views held by LGBTQIA. It’s as if to say: “The only way you can prove you don’t hate us is to agree with us. We are so certain we are right about this that we are justified in using government force to get you to think and speak as we do.” It is this totalitarian approach, not one’s being LGBTQIA, that invites animosity.
3) Those with biblical values hate LGBTQIA for who they are. We who have biblical values regarding sexuality do have some hate, but not for who LGBTQIA are. Indeed, we have a loving concern in certain areas, e.g., the consequences of too readily hastening the path of young people to make changes to their body that many later regret but are unable to reverse. Usually a sensitive, skilled therapist can help young people at odds with their biological sex navigate through that confusing, painful time. Youths tend to be impetuous and vulnerable to unpopularity, loneliness, insecurity, mockery, bullying, peer pressure, and fads. They often naturally change their minds over time.
What we do hate is our public schools covertly alienating our children from us and our values toward the various LGBTQIA positions with which we differ. The Bible tells us to “Honor thy father and thy mother.” How can it be OK for government schools influenced by LGBTQIA to dishonor us by replacing us as our children’s fathers and mothers?
We can be compassionate to people mourning the loss of loved ones, whether from deliberate covert indoctrination or from deliberate murder. The Golden Rule, “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” applies in both directions among all of A-Z.
4) The many people who have and express their biblical views regarding sexuality are partly responsible for the murders and wounds perpetrated by a lone gunman, who might be grouped among LGBTQIA. His chaotic upbringing and other experiences likely contributed to his deeds, but in the end isn’t the actor the one responsible for his acts?
5) A human being is the “sum” of but one trait, e.g., sexuality. Without meeting a person, we can know the person, what their motives are, and that the person and their motives are bad. The Rev. Martin Luther King’s emphasis on “the content of their [each individual’s] character” would have us assess individuals by getting to know them rather than according to a group identity, e.g., skin color or believing that people are objectively born male or female. MLK would want us to have a real relationship rather than hate each other based only on a (frequently mistaken) despicable theory.
Speaking as a Jew believing in the Torah’s values, the good news is that the great majority of people who take biblical values seriously are more reasonable, “live and let live,” kind, and empathetic than we are portrayed. We can get along better if we see each other for the full human beings we really are.
Deane Berson is a psychiatrist who has lived in the Colorado Springs area since 1974. Contact him at: deaneberson@gmail.com.