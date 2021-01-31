As we recognize Black History Month across our community and our nation, thanks to Carter G. Woodson, the father of Black History week, a precursor to Black History Month, I would like to call your attention to two ladies and a few black men of the old West who are a bit obscure in U.S. history.
The first being Pvt. Cathay Williams, who joined the Army for a three year enlistment as a man, in 1867 as Pvt. William Cathay. It was a time when all women were prohibited from joining the military. While the records are unclear, apparently, the Army was such need or haste for soldiers to support the expanding west of the Mississippi River post civil war, a normal military physical was over looked. Pvt. Cathay Williams was a large woman, 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing about 160, short hair and very physically fit in appearance.
Only two men in the 38th Infantry Regiment knew her true identity, a cousin and a friend. Both helped her conceal her true identity and sex from the initial enlistment in Springfield, Mo., to Fort Cummings, N.M., which is near the city of Deming, N.M. It was a 900-mile march. Military records reveal Williams became ill several times during this long foot march, from problems with her feet. Imagine marching 900 miles along the Santa Fe Trail in all type of weather in ill-fitting boots.
While assigned to Fort Cummings Williams conducted many routine scouting missions against mostly Apaches in the area. While there is no evidence she was involved with military actions, she performed as well as any male soldier. The mission of her unit was to protect the wagon trains moving through the area enroute to California, Oregon and other location further west from bandits and hostile persons along the Mexican American border. Of her three year enlistment, Williams serviced almost two years.
Upon the discovery that she was female by the Fort Cummings post surgeon, Williams was transported to Fort Bayard, N.M., near Silver City, N.M., where she was immediately discharged. She later returned in the area of Fort Cummings and for several years, she was as a freight hauler using a team of mules she purchased. She also took in laundry from the military and nearby hotels. For a short period, she was married. She later regretted the marriage, and it ended in divorce. She finally moved to Trinidad, where is believed to be buried in an unmarked grave.
She died crippled and penniless at 54. Born into slavery, her true age is unknown. It was not until 2002, with the publishing of her biography, that Williams was officially acknowledged by official’s historical records. Williams was a proud Buffalo Soldier. There is a French film company coming to Trinidad to produce a documentary highlighting the history of Pvt. Cathay Williams.
Another little-known Black female of the west of the 1830s who made history is Sally Fields, a stagecoach driver, a cigar smoking, shot gun-carrying free spirited woman. She was known as “Nr Mary or Black Mary” throughout Cascade, Mont., as she stood about 6 feet and weighed 200 pounds. She was born a slave in 1832 in Tennessee, she escaped and went to Ohio. There she met a nun who ran a boarding school, who took Sally in.
When the school closed and the nun moved to Cascade, Mont., Mary followed. Over a time Mary held many jobs, to include freight hauler, laundress, restaurant owner and riding shot gun on a stagecoach. For over eight years, Mary single-handedly ran a stagecoach line in the dangerous Montana territory. Mary was known to pack a .38 caliber pistol in additional to her double-barrel shot gun, and whose courage and perseverance lead to her becoming the second woman in U.S. history to carry the U.S. Mail.
The book, “Black Cowboys,” I rescued from the Colorado Springs School District destruction pile nearly 15 years ago, contains a wide variety of information regarding Black men and women of the west who were not only Buffalo Soldiers, post civil war U.S. Marshalls. Among them Bass Reeves, several famous cowboys and of course a few outlaws such as Ned Huddleston, better known as Isom Dart, who also was called the Black Fox or Calico Cowboy.
U.S. history is replete with Black men and women who have helped shape this country as a great place. Sadly, their contributions are often removed from American mainstream books and related historical documents.
Willie H. Breazell Sr. is a retired community activist who has served on the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board, advocated for local monuments to famous Blacks and is a past president of the Colorado Springs NAACP.