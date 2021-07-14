In a blatant overreach, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill to alter the effect of a proposed property tax cut ballot initiative. Now, even if the initiative appears on the November ballot and voters approve it, many property owners who voted for the tax cut will not receive it.
As drafted, Initiative 27 asked voters to reduce the property tax burden on most properties in Colorado. With spiking home values driving up Coloradans’ property tax bills, the measure would provide much-needed relief to homeowners.
But state lawmakers intervened by passing SB 21-293. The bill, signed by Gov. Jared Polis on June 23, rewrote the exact provisions of state law referenced by Initiative 27, altering the ballot measure’s meaning after its text had already been finalized.
At the time the ballot language was finalized, tax law split properties into two categories: residential and nonresidential. The initiative would have reduced the residential assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and the nonresidential assessment rate from 29% to 26.4%. These reductions would decrease the taxable value of each kind of property, in turn cutting the taxes collected on them.
SB 293 undermines the citizen initiative by dividing property into six categories instead of two. Now, if Initiative 27 passes in November, its property tax reductions would only apply to multifamily residential units, like duplexes, and lodging properties, like hotels.
In other words, homeowners and commercial property owners who vote for Initiative 27 would get nothing if the measure made the ballot and won voter approval.
The audacity of SB 293’s sponsors — State Sens. Chris Hansen, Bob Rankin, Jeff Bridges, Steve Fenberg, and Kevin Priola — is stunning. Apparently horrified that Coloradans might lower their own taxes, these legislators deprived them of the right to decide on Initiative 27 in a fair election.
Initiative 27’s sponsor, Michael Fields, is mounting a legal challenge to SB 293. If the courts uphold the bill, however, the precedent it sets will be devastating for democracy. The General Assembly will be free to twist the purpose of any ballot initiative by modifying legal definitions.
SB 293’s backers in the Legislature have argued that Initiative 27 would have underfunded rural governments. Rural property values — and therefore tax revenues — have not kept up with urban areas. It’s true that property tax cuts benefit areas with hotter real estate markets, but lawmakers raise that concern disingenuously.
The reality is that Colorado’s state and local governments are flush with cash.
K-12 schools in the state have received more than $2.5 billion in federal aid during the pandemic. That massive influx is seven times the decrease in state and local education funding caused by the pandemic-related budget shortfalls.
If other rural agencies experience financial trouble, the state can support them. State revenues are projected to increase 11.4% this fiscal year and another 3.7% next year. That’s not even accounting for the $8 billion in federal coronavirus aid that has flowed to the state government.
Of course, federal assistance on that scale won’t last forever. Colorado’s leaders should eventually address the disparity between rural and urban property tax revenues.
The assessment rates that determine each property’s taxable value are set statewide. That creates a tension between keeping rates high enough that rural governments can provide essential services and low enough that urban taxpayers aren’t overburdened.
To their credit, some legislators are interested in setting assessment rates regionally rather than statewide. The General Assembly ought to explore that possibility.
But after lawmakers craft a proposal, they must do what they have been so reluctant to throughout the saga surrounding Initiative 27:
Ask the voters.
James Royal studies economics at the University of Chicago and is part of the future leaders program at the Independence Institute, a free market think tank in Denver.