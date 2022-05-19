Colorado Senate Bill 22-230, known as Collective Bargaining for Counties, will expand collective bargaining rights to all public county employees in Colorado beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Even though this bill only targets counties — which is questionable in and of itself — we still have a vested interest in this policy.
Many other regions throughout the country are moving away from collective bargaining agreements in both the private and public sector. By moving the opposite direction on this issue, we’re communicating instability and uncertainty to businesses which may seek to relocate to Colorado or to El Paso County. In addition to that uncertainty, the idea of county government cutting services is troubling.
Not only do citizens rely on those services, but the businesses we seek to attract want to know that local government can meet the infrastructure needs of their business, and the needs to the employees a business will hire or bring with them. Senate Bill 22-230 sends the wrong message.
It also opens Pandora’s Box for the 2023 legislative session to expand this to municipalities, higher education institutions and more.
One of the key attributes that makes the Pikes Peak region business-friendly are low taxes and fees coupled with a priority on infrastructure and public safety. Not only are those attributes appealing to businesses, but they’re also appealing to talent and workforce.
This bill if enacted is expected to cost our county $22.5 million dollars.
For the same cost of collective bargaining, El Paso County could:
fill 5.6 million potholes,
chip seal 225 miles of road,
overlay 82 lane miles of road,
• among many other services, including vital public safety services.
Our businesses and their employees depend on the services that El Paso County provides.
With today’s inflation, supply chain issues, and lingering pandemic effects, this bill puts a particularly tremendous burden on citizens — both cost and safety — without allowing them to have a vote. There is never a good time for a budget-busting proposal that cuts services, but this is a particularly bad time.
A well-functioning county is necessary for a thriving business community, and we ask Governor Jared Polis to veto Senate Bill 22-230 and prevent Colorado’s counties from spending unnecessary money. This is one easy way to save all of us money in the long-term.
Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer is president and CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation.