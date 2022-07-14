Our economy is teetering on the brink of recession, with oil and gas prices skyrocketing and the U.S. supply chain still suffering from COVID-induced shocks. It’s unclear what steps, if any, the administration will take to alleviate both crises, but energy and transportation policies threaten to exacerbate both concerns.
President Joe Biden recently praised astronomical gas prices as a necessary step in his push for a broader energy transition, disregarding the turmoil they are bringing to most American families. In fact, rather than encouraging stepped up U.S. drilling to fight climbing oil prices, he continues to restrict oil and gas development on federal lands and block pipeline proposals that could help in alleviating price shocks.
However, even as the White House institutes policies that prevent the production of more oil and natural gas domestically, our neighbors in Canada haven’t slowed down the development of their energy resources. Russia’s war on Ukraine, paired with policy decisions such as the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, have in effect left a disconnect between the energy resources America needs and what the country is capable of importing.
As a result, it appears that the Biden administration might be looking to a massive $31 billion railway megamerger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern — under review before U.S. federal regulators — as a way to create a virtual pipeline to bring Canadian crude oil down to refineries in Gulf states. While there is no doubt we need this energy, utilizing this virtual pipeline when a real one could be used instead, would bring about a mountain of concerns and unnecessary complications for our economy and supply chains.
For starters, moving oil by rail instead of via pipeline greatly increases the risk of supply chain disruptions. A lockout of Canadian Pacific employees this year caused the operator to temporarily halt Canadian operations, underscoring the risks of relying upon a more labor intensive mode of transportation to import oil and gas. The expanded risks of this human element are also highlighted in one study that found that oil moved via rail is 4.5 times more likely to experience an accident versus oil moved via pipelines.
In some instances, it can take as long as 10 days to reopen a rail line after an accident occurs — precious time that can be ill-afforded when supply chains are stretched thin and oil supplies are tight.
Another issue amid a labor shortage and record consumer demand is the increasing cost of transporting commercial goods and commodities. One of the places where American families confront this issue head on every day is through the increased bills they are paying at the grocery store.
While Biden might be calling on American farmers to help fight food inflation, he is unfortunately staying silent on a megamerger that could greatly increase their shipping costs. In 2020 on average, 4.1 cents of every dollar spent on food went towards transportation costs. Industry consolidation that increases this figure could further add to the financial strain many farmers are facing and undercut efforts they might be able to undertake to help control the price of groceries.
By way of example, about 80% of grain leaving the Midwest moves via rail, and states such as Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota are limited to a single railroad where they are paying twice the rate of states that have rail competition. This megamerger would lead to greater consolidation within the industry, further reducing rail competition. The ensuing decrease in transportation choices could create a situation that allows railroads to manipulate markets by setting rates, altering their services, and tacking on fees.
Given the fact that alternative and preferable solutions exist to some of the economic issues our country faces, the Biden administration should rethink its opposition to energy infrastructure and development in the United States. This will help alleviate out of control energy and agricultural prices in the United States and also provide regulators with the time needed to give the proposed Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger the thorough investigation and review it deserves.
This country simply cannot afford to take risks on policies that could intensify the record-high oil and gas prices, soaring inflation, food shortages, and supply chain disruptions our country is experiencing. American consumers, farmers, and voters, need to know that this administration will not take steps that could derail our fragile economy further.
Paul Prentice is the former chief macroeconomist for the Economic Research Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a retired professor of economics.