It’s been nearly 10 months since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived on U.S. shores. With cases surging, we have reached the grim milestone of more than 250,000 American deaths. Public health experts agree that one of the most important tools in the response to this pandemic is widespread availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing.
President-Elect Joe Biden has promised a national strategy to address the pandemic and just recently announced a COVID-19 task force that includes former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy , former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler and Yale University professor Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, among others. He has promised to follow the science in pursuit a national strategy that will not only address supply chain issues, but will also guide the distribution of a potential vaccine.
Early on, hospitals across the state of Colorado highlighted the struggle they faced in acquiring PPE. In an interview with 9News, Dr. Michael Willis, director of the Colorado Office of Emergency Management noted, "The PPE supply system essentially failed. It collapsed under the weight of that demand. So, we had a broken supply chain almost immediately that continues to struggle to come anywhere near the requirements."
While supply issues have improved statewide for hospitals, one area that is still struggling to meet demand are more rural parts of the state.
For example, in San Miguel County, the impact of a lack of a national, coordinated supply chain strategy means that smaller, rural centers must compete against larger systems with established vendor relationships to purchase PPE.
“We have had some lags in the supply chains, but nothing like we experienced early in the year,” noted Henry Mitchell, emergency manager for San Miguel County. “I am, however, super concerned about this winter and increased need. Procuring rapid test machines and kits has proven to be a herculean task that we still have not accomplished yet,” he added.
In a recent study of regional off-site COVID-19 testing centers and public health departments, the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) and their research partners highlighted the issues surrounding lack of PPE, particularly for smaller, regional counties, and some of the creative ways they worked to overcome challenges. NRHI worked with member advisors, including the Center for Improving Value in Health Care (CIVHC) in Denver, CO, to understand these regional challenges.
“We utilized some of our local networks in order to put our funds together,” noted Mitchell. “It gave us more buying power so we were able to buy large amounts of PPE. The minimums for some of the organizations selling PPE can be as high as three million units. That just isn’t realistic for a small county. It’s probably more realistic for a state. So, the reality of how these minimum orders were set in the business world and the reality of what the actual need was down at the county level was a huge difference.”
Federal coordination of production, distribution and supply chain management could ensure that PPE and other vital equipment is purchased at the lowest cost possible and made available nationwide as need dictates.
Joining together with other regional healthcare providers can help rural counties with the purchasing power they need to respond to demand. Through their research, the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) identified many of the ways healthcare, public health, and community partners are coming together to increase purchasing power and distribute limited supplies to communities most in need. Details are outlined in the off-site testing toolkit released by NRHI earlier this month.
Collaboratives are also working together to develop strategies to secure supplies and manage drive-thru testing; developing innovative partnerships with first responders, National Guard troops, and faith organizations to reach vulnerable populations; and accessing the technology and equipment needed to provide mobile testing to hard-to-reach places.
The incoming Biden Administration must deploy all the tools in its arsenal to create and implement a national strategy for COVID-19 testing and for vaccine distribution once it is available. With recent reports that Pfizer and Moderna are closing in on effective vaccines, this coordinated federal strategy for how we reach those who need it most is essential. As a nation, we must ensure that everyone, regardless of race or geographic location, has access to life-saving preventive measures to eradicate this disease.