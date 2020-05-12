He finally has former President Barack Obama’s tepid endorsement, but “Middle Class Joe” is still a terrible candidate for the American middle class.
Joe Biden represents the Democratic Party’s worst impulses when it comes to protecting American workers. He is simultaneously an establishment elitist with no real understanding of working men and women, as well as a radical ideologue whose policy agenda is far to the left of Obama’s.
Although he’s not a self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” like Bernie Sanders, Biden’s platform is much closer to Sanders’s than it is to Obama’s. Biden’s policies would devastate America’s middle class, increasing tax rates on middle-income tax brackets and cutting the child tax credit in half. Here in Colorado, that would cost the average taxpayer almost $1,400 per year, while a typical family of four would see their federal tax bill rise by nearly $2,400.
Biden ostensibly intends to use that money to pay for extremist schemes such as the “Green New Deal,” but his plan to ban fracking would undercut that strategy by causing an economic collapse that would sap the government of far more tax revenue than it could ever hope to recoup from individual taxpayers.
Nearly 100,000 Coloradans who are directly employed in the energy industry would lose their jobs, and countless other workers around the state would suffer from the ripple effects of this economic blow.
Biden’s efforts to curry favor with the Democratic Party’s far-left wing don’t seem to be very effective, however, since he is still projected to lose about 15% of Sanders’ supporters to President Trump. That is likely because those voters are tired of phony establishment hacks like Biden, and are willing to overlook policy differences in order to vote for a candidate like Donald Trump, who says what he means and means what he says.
The presumptive Democratic nominee is a career politician who has tried to deflect from his pro-China past by pandering to working Americans who lost manufacturing jobs to “China and Mexico and new technology.” Yet he consistently betrays his true globalist instincts, as he did when called President Trump “xenophobic” for implementing life-saving travel restrictions on China in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.
Now, as our President simultaneously directs the nation’s efforts to overcome a deadly pandemic and sets the stage for the return of the strong and growing economy he created before the pandemic hit, Biden writhes with bitterness, arrogantly proclaiming that he could do better. But his dismal record of economic mismanagement as vice president doesn’t inspire confidence in his ability to handle an economy recovering from the largest global lockdown in history.
As Obama’s vice president, Biden helped implement disastrous policies that compounded the woes of America’s middle class and resulted in the slowest economic recovery in American history. In fact, it was President Trump who had to undo the damage that Obama and Biden inflicted during their eight years in power, rebuilding the hollowed-out middle class with a common-sense, free market, pro-growth agenda. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado had gone five consecutive months with an incredibly low 2.5% unemployment rate, and 11 straight months with a jobless rate below 3%.
Joe Biden can call himself a “champion of the middle class” until he’s blue in the face, but the record he compiled over his five decades in Washington — and the reluctant endorsement he received from Obama — say otherwise.
Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) is a constitutional law attorney and the senior legal adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign. She is the author of “The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution”.