How can you win a presidential election by leading as a cellar dweller?
These are unusual and troubling times, particularly given what we have been faced with over the last six months globally and throughout our country. The world has been slapped with COVID-19, anarchy in the streets, children unable to go to school, face masks, social distancing, businesses closing, and now eye goggles. To say the least, we are living in a time of total and complete confusion and uncertainty.
However, nothing is more perplexing then former Vice President Joe Biden and his campaign hunkering down and hiding from reality. Never in American history have we been faced with such a desperate need for guidance, confidence and management. It is no stretch to say that bunker Biden has been lackluster when it comes to leadership during this unforeseen season.
Leadership is fundamental to the presidency.
Frankly, I’m astounded that the Democratic Party has permitted this type of conduct to continue. Favorable polling and pundits protecting Biden and his cognitive difficulties do not give the candidate an excuse to continue to hide in his secure cell. This is America and we are in a crisis of monumental proportions that cannot be understated or managed from the catacombs.
There are three major issues that must be tackled by America’s leaders, regardless of political affiliation.
First, we must find a way to conquer COVID-19.
This is not a political issue (although it’s been turned into one), this is a matter of survival of our way of life. Moving forward requires tough decisions, a willing hand and the aggression to confront hostile press on a daily basis.
Second, our children must get back to school.
Although it has been infrequently discussed, the necessary interaction that is required to develop life skills has been lost in the public debate. How can we expect a generation to be able to affectively relate with one another, handle major life crisis and grow into healthy citizens by sitting them in front of computer screens? This issue is a priority for our nation’s future generations and requires stern and defiant leadership skills.
Third, and perhaps most importantly, is the meltdown of our personal security as a nation.
Stated bluntly, it’s not OK to burn down cities, tear down endless edifices and throw bricks through windows as part of a “peaceful” democratic protests. Donald Trump, fortunately, makes decisions that support safety and security and heads somehow begin to explode.
The above topics have either been disregarded or heavily criticized by Biden and his team of basement coordinators. Rather than confront these pivotal problems, they have, instead, decided to hide from them, figuratively and literally.
As Scott Adams once stated, “informed decision making comes from a long tradition of guessing and then blaming others for inadequate results.”
As a counselor to senior executives and consultants for the past 27 years, I can state, unequivocally, it is easy to share opinions and critique — when you are not the one executing them.
Biden’s 40 years in Washington and six months in hiding have proved to us he is unable, unwilling and unprepared to confront coronavirus, educate our children or keep us safe.
Colorado Springs businessman Robert Blaha was chairman of Trump for Colorado in 2016.