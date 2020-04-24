Now is the worst time imaginable to play political games, but that’s what some governors are doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. At a time when we should be uniting as a nation, they’re trying to close our churches and open our borders.
Everyone realizes that the country will have to reopen eventually. COVID-19 cases in Colorado are beginning to plateau, as they are in most other parts of the country, and we need to start thinking seriously about the next phase of our response to the virus.
As serious a threat to our health as the coronavirus pandemic is, there is a growing understanding of the harm that quarantine without any end in sight is doing. In addition to the mounting millions of jobless Americans and untold trillions of dollars in wealth being squandered, there is also a psychological toll that could wind up being just as hazardous to our health as the virus — the longer this goes on, the more Americans are certain to suffer from the ravages of suicide, drug overdose and crime.
To save the economy, state and federal officials — Democrats and Republicans, governors and the White House — must work together. We also need everyone in power to put truth before political expediency.
President Donald Trump is certainly doing his part. He and his team are publicly committed to getting the country open as quickly as public health conditions allow and are working to get the testing and other assurances we’ll need to make that a reality.
Most significantly of all, President Trump has temporarily suspended immigration into the United States, dramatically reducing our exposure to a reintroduction of the virus from abroad.
In addition, this executive order will ensure that Americans won’t have to compete with foreigners for the jobs that our economy will create once the pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.
To help expedite that process, the White House has set out clear, scientifically grounded criteria for state governments to time their decisions to reopen. That takes out the guesswork and bases the decision to reopen solely on the physical and economic health of the country, rather than political considerations.
Unfortunately, I’m not seeing the same commitment to truth and apolitical objectivity from certain Democratic governors, including our own. As I’ve written before, Jared Polis has refused to provide even basic criteria on which to base his decision to ramp down restrictions. This gives him complete discretion to arbitrarily and indefinitely keep Colorado’s economy and society shuttered.
It’s a pattern being repeated elsewhere in the country, creating the disturbing impression that Democrats might try to undermine President Trump’s reelection campaign by exploiting their authority and keeping Americans confined in isolation through the summer.
In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has instituted a social distancing regime so strict that the state’s residents are being threatened with fines for hiking too far from their homes and using motor boats. Stores that are otherwise considered essential businesses, such as home improvement stores, are prohibited from selling paint and gardening equipment. The sheriffs of four Michigan counties are even refusing to enforce parts of her draconian orders. At the same time, other states have demonstrated that it’s possible to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 with far fewer limitations on individual liberty.
When Michiganders objected to Whitmer’s policies in a protest by the state capitol, she went right on MSNBC and made it explicitly partisan by declaring that the protest was “essentially a political rally” — because apparently only Trump supporters would object to being told they can’t visit their family members or personal property.
We know that Democratic governors are organizing to use the crisis to carry out other long-standing policy aims.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for instance, is handing out cash payments for immigrants who are here illegally, who are prohibited from receiving the relief payments destined for Americans. Democratic governors around the country — in Pennsylvania, in Massachusetts, in New Jersey, and here in Colorado — are under pressure from left-wing activists to release thousands of illegal immigrants into our communities even as citizens remain under stay-at-home orders.
Worst of all, state and local officials are using the crisis as a pretext to target people of faith, handing out fines for worshippers at drive-in church services while letting customers patronize drive-through fast food establishments unmolested.
Given these realities, we must be wary of any attempt to politicize the American emergence from quarantine — especially attempts to impose indefinite social distancing.
President Trump is perfectly straddling the line between respect for individual liberties and decisive action to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Democrat governors, meanwhile, are obnoxiously trying to exploit the crisis to close our churches and open our borders.
Tom Tancredo is a former U.S. congressman for Colorado.