Denver Public Schools (DPS) was once a national model for school innovation and reform. District leadership focused on student learning and giving parents choices to find the best fit for their children.

Now, the DPS board is stacked with directors beholden to the Denver Classroom Teachers Association. It’s so ideologically married to the union’s self-interests — and so incompetent — that it continually tests the city’s capacity for outrage.

One recent edict stripped Beacon Network Schools of its innovation zone status. Innovation zone schools are free, public schools that operate independently from the DPS board. Given the current board’s misplaced priorities, it’s understandable why parents seek tuition-free schools liberated from DPS.

BNS’ mostly low-income and minority students benefit from research-based interventions that are helping them catch up to their wealthier peers. Autonomy from district bureaucracy also allows BNS to tailor learning to students’ needs and use data to track progress.

There’s a 13:1 student-teacher ratio at one Beacon campus — hard to find outside of expensive private schools. No wonder parents are furious at a board seizing control for control’s sake.

Teachers are also unhappy. Under Colorado law, district schools become innovation schools when a majority of teachers vote in favor of joining a zone.

In Beacon’s case, 100% of its teachers voted to become zone schools. Unlike completely independent public charter schools, innovation schools waive some policies but are still governed by DPS.

Ignoring parents and teachers is the board’s standard operating procedure. Last spring, it declared DPS bureaucrats could run Beacon better than Beacon administrators. After refusing to allow Beacon testify in its defense, it voted to suck Beacon’s Kepner Beacon and Grant Beacon Middle Schools back into the district.

Beacon appealed to the Colorado State Board of Education. In July, some state board members suggested DPS give Beacon more time for academic improvement. Others encouraged DPS to wait for the 2022-2023 Colorado Measure of Academic Success results before upending Beacon’s community.

While DPS’ power-drunk board is unlikely to heed the state board’s recommendations, the 2023 CMAS published Thursday prove it embarrassingly wrong, again.

Beacon improved English language arts and mathematics test scores, in some cases by whopping margins. In English, 8% more Grant Beacon Middle School students tested “meeting or exceeding” proficiency than in 2022, with nearly 47% at or above grade level. In math, Grant Beacon grew by 6%, with 30% of students proficient. Its sixth graders alone improved almost 20% in math and 11% in English.

For context, Paul Vallas, retired superintendent of four large school districts, said, “A good goal is 10% growth, but anything above 5% is success.”

By comparison, West Middle School, a traditional DPS campus with similar demographics, backslid. In 2022, 16% of West students met or exceeded English standards while 6% did in math. In 2023, West’s English proficiency shrunk to 15% while math stayed static at 6%.

Apparently, Beacon does know what it’s doing.

While celebrating Beacon’s progress, Executive Director Alex Magaña acknowledges a ton of work remains. Kepner Beacon also improved in every subject, but only 26% in ELA and 7% in math are on grade level. To Magaña’s credit, although the DPS board publicly maligned him, he has no intention of abandoning his students — some of DPS’ neediest.

Magaña says because of Beacon’s CMAS scores, DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero promised Magaña the flexibility he needs to achieve the dramatic strides his students need.

Meanwhile, DPS board members are required to discuss the state board’s recommendations this week. They “could” vote to restore Beacon’s innovation zone status. But that would mean admitting an error in judgement — not this board’s style.

Conversely, exhibiting grace that is almost startling, Magaña says whatever happens, he will strive to find common ground with DPS and work cooperatively with Marrero.

“After all,” Magaña says, “This was always supposed to be a partnership.”

He notes that policy watchers, including Reinventing America’s Schools author David Osborne, labeled Denver’s innovation zone school model the “Third Way,” meaning an alternative to both district-operated schools and autonomous public charter schools. Regarding DPS’ current state of affairs, he says, “Maybe I can find a ‘Fourth Way’ as long as DPS’ gives me the same level of flexibility — I just have to ride this out.”

The ride may be short. Three board seats are up for reelection, and this tempest is just one in a string of DPS’ divisive brawls.

Tressa Pankovits is co-director of the Reinventing America’s Schools Project at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. Her nephew is enrolled in Denver Public Schools.