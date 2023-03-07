On Feb. 8, the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education discussed their “staff conduct” policy. In that meeting, Director Jason Jorgenson proposed an addition that would bar D-11 teachers from asking students to declare their pronouns. In response, a few D-11 students protested Director Jorgenson and the school board. But those students do not speak for all of us.

I am a high school student in D-11, and I am in support of this policy and grateful to Director Jorgenson for proposing it.

K-12 is a time when most students are wrestling with their identity. For many, that struggle includes gender. It’s nothing short of callous and cruel to force a student struggling with the question of her gender identity to out herself in front of her friends by demanding that she, along with everyone else in the classroom, announce her preferred pronouns. Maybe that student isn’t comfortable giving an answer. Maybe she doesn’t know what to say.

At the Feb. 22 board meeting, several retired and current teachers spoke out in favor of the policy.

One teacher said that he once had a young girl approach him and ask if she looked like a girl. He answered yes.” She was disappointed in his answer and wanted to appear to be a boy. A couple of years later she told him that she had wanted to be a boy at the time because she was having a hard time with her mom and didn’t want to be like her. The teacher asked the board what would have happened had he not said “yes.”

Maybe it would have led this young girl down a road that she would later deeply regret.

If a student wishes to express her preferred pronouns to her teacher, she is more than welcome to do so, which Director Jorgenson has explicitly stated. But asking everyone in the classroom to give an answer can create turmoil in a student’s life that our teachers shouldn’t be guilty of creating.

An added issue with asking every student their pronouns is that it introduces an emotionally wrought political issue into the classroom. Not all students or teachers believe the same thing about gender. Some believe it is a social construct; others believe it reflects biological facts. Students who fall into the latter category also deserve privacy.

Asking a student who holds a traditional view of gender for her preferred pronouns forces her to choose between publicly affirming the teacher’s worldview by answering his question or refusing the question and alienating her teacher, and perhaps her peers as well.

For some teachers, forcing that moral and political dilemma might be the entire point of the exercise. While surely certain teachers ask the question in good faith, with the intention of respecting their transgender students, others ask their classes for pronouns to make a demand that students affirm a worldview where gender is fluid and a matter of choice.

Teachers wield a unique level of authority in our classrooms that naturally creates a power imbalance. Our academic futures are in their hands, and therefore, they are positioned to compel conformity to their way of running things. But that power should never be used to force a student to reveal something about herself that she is uncomfortable revealing.

All students deserve privacy, regardless of race, religion, creed, or gender.

Compelling students to answer a question that has nothing to do with education is a mistake.

Doing so with something as personal and delicate as gender is an even bigger one.

Quentin Allen is a freshman at Doherty High School in D-11.