Coloradans love their pets. Our state is happily one of the most pet-friendly in the nation.
We know this better than most; as one of the few remaining licensed, regulated pet stores in the state we are not only animal lovers ourselves, but dedicate our lives to ensuring the long-term health, happiness, and well-being of the puppies, kittens, and other companion animals we sell.
We are also the best weapon our society has against puppy mills and unscrupulous breeders who put quick profits before the welfare of the animals.
Periodically, almost like clockwork, there are concerted but misguided efforts to stop licensed pet shops from selling dogs and cats, efforts which would result in driving the pet market into the unregulated underground and further from the reach of the law.
There have been several attempts at this made at the state Legislature, and, like now, at the local level. An ordinance is being presented to the Colorado Springs City Council which would effectively drive pet stores out of business, to the benefit of unregulated, unlicensed, and potentially unethical breeders, dealers, and others who would prefer the pet industry operate in the shade.
We would prefer that the sale of puppies and kittens remain in the light, where pet stores like ours keep breeders and dealers accountable, where the puppies’ history, health, and other details are known and tracked, and where facilities are regularly maintained and inspected.
Pet stores are strictly and effectively regulated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture through the Pet Animal Facilities Care Act (PACFA), as well as through statutes like HB 1102 enacted this year. When someone visits a pet store, they know that the companion animal they are considering comes from a responsible, ethical breeder with whom the pet store has a close enough relationship with to ensure that the facilities, care, treatment, and breeding protocols are well in excess of typical moral and legal standards.
Licensed pet stores work hand in hand with state regulators on an almost daily basis to make certain that not only are we following the details of the law, but that the pet industry as a whole maintains the highest, most humane standard of animal care possible.
Unfortunately, licensed and regulated pet stores only account for a small fraction of the pets sold in Colorado. The rest move through elements of the pet industry that are insulated from the same oversight and regulation that we are.
Pet stores like ours sell companion animals to people with particular needs.
The reasons people look to buy a particular dog, cat, or breed are as varied as they and the animals themselves. Eliminating pet stores as an option for the purchasing of these pets will not eliminate the demand.
People will seek out the type of dog they need on their own, with the best of intentions but without the expertise and background needed to fully and properly evaluate the source of these animals. Driving this market underground, as prohibiting pet stores from selling puppies and kittens would do, only serves to empower and enable the type of nightmarish puppy mill breeders that all of us want to see eliminated, and which an integrated and regulated pet industry, with retail pet stores as a major part, have helped to flush out and eradicate.
We wish every segment of the pet industry was as diligent about the care of animals as pet stores are, but sadly that is not the case.
And ordinances to ban pet sales, like the one being considered by the Colorado Springs City Council, are at best distractions from the real problems that still plague the companion animal industry, and at worst are enabling the dark underbelly of the industry to evade exposure.
Some of the proponents of these types of ordinances are well-intentioned, and erroneously believe they have the best interests of the animals at heart; others are likely only hoping to gain market position by eliminating the competition.
In any case, the result of eliminating pet stores’ ability to sell puppies and kittens and exert influence and accountability over breeders and pet dealers will be to eliminate the best offense we as a society have against the depraved and inhumane puppy mills that have been the cause of so much cruelty and suffering.
The Colorado Springs City Council should not deprive their citizens of this weapon, and can best reflect their love for animals by rejecting the anti-pet store ordinance.
Bree Maestas is the second-generation owner of the two Pet City Pet Shops in Colorado Springs.