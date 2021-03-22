From 1964 to 2020 CollegeAmerica operated in my community in Colorado Springs. Thousands upon thousands of people took advantage of their offerings. Many were veterans, active-duty military, single parents or lawful immigrants. They went to CollegeAmerica to take courses specific to their needs.
They operated in Colorado Springs for 50-plus years for a very simple reason — their students voted to keep them open through their enrollment and attendance in classes.
CollegeAmerica is a for-profit college, which are dirty words to some people. Yet, to most people it is a viable option to gain the skills needed for an ever-changing work place.
CollegeAmerica got sued by the Colorado attorney general in 2014, and a tangled kind of a web ensued. (I have posted all the relevant documents on my website www.daveforColorado.com so you don’t have to take my word for this.)
First, the government sought to shut CollegeAmerica down via what is called injunctive relief. They presented lots of testimony only to have a highly respected Judge Mullins all but laugh the attorney general’s team out of court. Then, a holding pattern ensued — CollegeAmerica, to their credit, said no to any settlement entreaties. They were confident they would prevail on the merits.
In 2017, the case finally came to trial. Weeks of testimony, dozens of witnesses, hundreds of exhibits containing thousands of pages. This was no simple case but even that cannot absolve the judge of what happened next. The trial ended in 2017, and a decision was rendered not in 2017, 2018 or 2019. More than 1,000 days passed before Judge Ross Buchanan ruled against CollegeAmerica.
From the day the trial ended in 2017 on, CollegeAmerica was in limbo. They waited and waited and waited some more.
Then CollegeAmerica, showing the same integrity and conviction they displayed throughout their legal ordeal in refusing to settle, filed a complaint with the Colorado Commission on Judicial Performance. They said it was unconscionable that any litigant would have to endure such delays.
They acted in the manner we would hope every citizen would — they blew the whistle on a dilatory judge.
And, the commission seemingly agreed, issuing a private reprimand to the judge.
But, that is not the worst of it. A hearing was set by the Colorado Commission on Judicial Performance last Aug. 21 to hear the complaint brought by CollegeAmerica about the lengthy delay by the judge in this case.
At 4:46 a.m. on that very day the judge finally issued his decision. CollegeAmerica got nailed with a judgment of over $3 million — but it goes on from there. Both sides submitted what are called Proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law. Judge Buchanan cut and pasted many of the proposed findings from the attorney general verbatim — even to the point that they had the same typographical errors. A fair conclusion is that the judge did not undertake any independent decision making but instead chose to punish CollegeAmerica for having the temerity to complain.
Injustice should never be tolerated. This is even more so in a case brought by the people of the state of Colorado by our lawyer, the attorney general. The court should set aside its judgment sua sponte — on its own motion. If not the attorney general, whose job is not to pursue victories but to pursue justice, should move to set it aside. Phil Weiser has a reputation of being a fair-minded attorney general who would never tolerate such shenanigans from one of his deputies. In that same way, the attorney general should also not tolerate it from a Judge even if he ruled in his favor.
Going further the Colorado Bar Association has raised concerns about problems in the judicial branch. A special prosecutor should be appointed and the unconscionable delays in this case added to the list of abuses to be investigated.
Scandals involving our judiciary strike at the very heart of what makes our society work — the rule of law and the impartiality of justice. We cannot tolerate injustice in the name of the people of this state. The facts of this case without question manifest the appearance of impropriety if not actual impropriety. Our attorney general should not allow it to stand.
Dave Williams, a Colorado Springs Republican, represents District 15 in the Colorado House.