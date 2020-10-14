Our nation mourns the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her legacy was an important one, and her resilience in fighting for a just and equal society deserves commemorating.
The next Supreme Court justice should have that same resilience, and that is but one reason why I believe Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the right pick to join our nation’s highest court.
The Senate should confirm her nomination.
When there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the Constitution calls for the president to appoint a nominee and for the U.S. Senate to provide advice and consent. One look at historical precedent shows that it’s appropriate to nominate, consider, and confirm a justice in a quick manner. Justice John Paul Stevens was confirmed in 16 days. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was confirmed in 33 days. Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in 42 days. Stevens was confirmed 98-0, O’Connor 99-0, and Ginsburg 96-3.
There’s no credible reason why Judge Barrett can’t be confirmed promptly so the court can continue its important role in our system of government.
Judge Barrett is committed to defending and protecting the Constitution, has led a profoundly successful legal career from academia to the bench, and as a mother to seven, is grounded in faith and family. She serves as an inspiration to many Americans, including myself, for having tremendous personal and professional success. Like Justice Ginsburg, she will be a role model to young women across our nation.
As a graduate of Notre Dame Law School, a clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia, a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals, and a professor at Notre Dame Law School, Judge Barrett’s record is distinguished.
She has the legal pedigree to rule on the most important cases facing our legal system, and to rise to the moment and make the right call. She believes that the power of the Constitution rests with the people, and that it’s the Constitution that protects our liberties. I am confident that she will serve as an impartial, credible justice.
Some in the media have unfortunately criticized her faith as a devout Catholic as a potential detriment to her serving on the court. This criticism is not only unfair; it’s wrong.
In numerous cases, Judge Barrett has defended the religious liberty of Americans, and has made it clear that she believes in following the law as it is written, not as one thinks it should be. Judge Barrett should be judged on her merits, on her opinions from the bench — not her religious beliefs.
The Senate has a job to do, and I hope they will not only give Judge Barrett a full and fair hearing, but also confirm her in a timely manner.
Judge Barrett received bipartisan support and praise when she was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals, and I believe she will soon earn the same support, praise, in her confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Our nation’s highest court deserves to have a full bench of nine justices, and Judge Barrett will make an impressive addition.
She should be confirmed without delay.
John Suthers served as the 37th attorney general of Colorado from 2005-2015. He serves as the mayor of Colorado Springs.