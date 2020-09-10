The American public should be outraged by the incompetence of our wildfire firefighting managers. If you’ve been subject to noxious smoke and ash or stunned by the unjustified loss of lives, homes, other property and possessions, pets, domestic animals, and wildlife, or experienced unwarranted utility interruptions, or are tired of living in an ashtray, it’s time to call for major change.
From the U.S. secretary of Agriculture (responsible for the U.S. Forest Service’s firefighting capability) to state and local leaders, our government agencies have failed miserably.
We admire the heroic efforts of our firefighters. However, we know so little about firefighting strategies that we defer to “the experts.” Journalists rarely question managers’ decisions. We assume they’re right. But it has become obvious gross mismanagement is the norm at the top — where resource deployment decisions are made.
Firefighting managers frequently wait far too long to attack fires when they are small and can be extinguished with minimal effort and almost no negative environmental consequences.
Unfortunately, fires left to burn are easily outmaneuvered by Mother Nature via wind gusts which can suddenly turn a 200-acre fire into a 20,000-acre burn. The obvious concept of putting out fires when they are small too often is an anathema to firefighting managers.
Sometimes managers see wildfires as “forest management opportunities” but having location decisions made randomly by Mother Nature (such as by lightning strikes) is irrational, especially when control is lost and people suffer. Moreover, financial conflicts of interest occur when the Forest Service gets paid based on how many acres burn annually. Shouldn’t they be rewarded for minimizing — not maximizing — devastation, especially when wildfire losses are in the billions of dollars?
Environmentally, while it provides great television visuals to see plumes of red fire suppressants dropped from planes, these products are toxic — poisoning plants and animals while adding life-threatening chemicals to watersheds. Fire managers continue to recklessly use these anti-environmental products despite the availability of nontoxic, biodegradable alternatives that are more effective and less costly. Why hasn’t this been investigated?
In the case of the Grizzly Creek fire along Interstate 70 in western Colorado (ranked as America’s fire of greatest concern), firefighting managers failed to bring in the air support needed to extinguish what initially was a small but difficult to reach fire.
When a fire occurs in a critical area — such as surrounding a major interstate highway and in a multistate environmentallysensitive watershed — the decision to immediately attack should be obvious. Instead, the fire was allowed to burn without a proper air attack. Soon 32,464 acres were scorched.
Even worse, the Grizzly Creek fire was allowed to grow so large that I-70 was closed for a record length of time — two weeks — resulting in significant multistate economic losses.
The most devastating impact of the horrendous decision-making will be the impact on the Colorado River — resulting in massive pollution of a waterway upon which Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Mexico depend.
The Cameron Peak fire, west of Fort Collins, also was mismanaged. Again, the fire was allowed to burn when authorities had abundant opportunities to control it. Given its location in watersheds and proximity to population centers, it made no sense to allow it to expand.
After a long lull, the fire exploded in 24 hours from 24,464 acres to 34,289 acres. It then leapt to over 100,000 acres 48 hours later — sending immense volumes of noxious smoke and ash for days into the lungs of millions of people across the Colorado Front Range.
Even worse, Cameron Peak fire managers allowed airtankers to sit unused on tarmacs minutes away from the fire. While the U.S. Forest Service managers in other states called on state agencies for help, in Colorado, the inaction of the Feds resulted in devastating impacts.
When I hosted wildfire experts (HarberTV.com/Wildfires), I thought our nation’s strategies would change. I learned there were inexpensive, more effective, eco-friendly products which can be used to protect people, homes, animals, and especially the lives of our amazing firefighters. Instead, we are mired in botched approaches perpetuated from one administration to another.
If you’re tired of our failed wildfire policies and the concomitant loss of lives and property, we must demand: (a) independent audits of management at the highest levels, (b) major changes in policies, and (c) new federal and state leadership. If we wait longer, more damage will needlessly occur and more lives will be unjustifiably lost.
Aaron Harber is host of “The Aaron Harber Show” (www.HarberTV.com/Info). Email Aaron@HarberTV.com.