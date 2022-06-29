My father froze to death in a field outside Fairplay while he was writing about the ghost towns of Colorado. I was 22 then, and even now as I drive through South Park, I feel a little cold. They say that freezing to death is a painless and detached way to die, but I can’t see how anyone would know.
Before my childhood memories of him, he might have been a good dad, but I’m really not sure. All of my faded black and white photos can’t tell me. From the things I do remember, Hollywood did its job back in the 1940s of teaching him how to smoke and drink, and I’m sure that having six kids didn’t help. When I turned 12, he contracted MS, and life in our pleasant little valley became even less pleasant.
As a kid, what you grow up with is your only reality. Depending on your group of friends and family, you don’t have much of an idea who else might have it better or worse. And most kids are clueless about what parents or other adults should be teaching them, just as I was. Mom did her best, but working 12 hours a day, she had little time to teach me all I needed to know.
Looking back, I really needed a dad, but between the alcohol and MS, he wasn’t there to coach me in the things I needed to become a decent and responsible man. Throughout my 20s, it was like I was trying to keep a kayak upright in Class 5 rapids and no oar to get back to land. But after years of getting tossed around, I was determined to change myself.
Changing your life isn’t an easy or instant thing. But I was the oldest of six, felt the need to fill in for an absent father, and to look after my brother and sisters. This toehold of responsibility within me must have been planted by my dad as a pre-school kid, and might have been the seed I needed to begin changing my life.
So, I began to emulated heroes and other responsible men who I admired. Talked with therapists. Read self-help. Rehearsed life with myself. A lot. Then, 42 years ago, I became the responsible man that I wanted to be, thanks every person who helped and inspired me.
Maybe the range of experience in my life has given me some insight into a few complicated things going on in America. One deals with violent crime, and the gender that creates most of it. I have come to see that girls generally have great role models, but many boys don’t.
Girls are generally raised to be peace loving, and boys to be tough. Girls are taught to calmly talk problems out, and boys to shout. This isn’t to say that all boys suffer from bad or absent parenting because they don’t. I believe that most kids enter adulthood with a healthy sense of responsibility thanks to great parenting, and only a fraction enter with no idea what they are doing. But those are the few that enter a school building and kill innocent children, and almost all shooters are male.
It’s a cycle that feeds on itself. Criminologists have complex theories, charts and computer models that analyze this stuff, but all I have is personal experience. I believe that boys of dysfunctional fathers will grow up to be even more dysfunctional fathers, or much worse. If there is a lack of a functional father or positive male role model in a boy’s life, there is hardly a way to teach a kid how to be a responsible man. To wit: only 25% of K-12 teachers are male, too many fathers are absent due to divorce or work, males generally have a tough time admitting to depression, bullying or loneliness, and on and ad nauseam. If we’re happy with the killing status quo, then fine … lets keep up letting boys grow up to be killers. If we aren’t happy with crime and carnage, then we need intervention.
After learning the hard way to become a responsible person, I have tried to be a role model for every boy and other man in my life. The best places I found to have influence were in my extended family and at work, and hope that I have made a difference in other men’s lives.
For every man willing to help fix male criminal violence, consider that being a role model or coach is an investment in not only the other person, but in society. Protecting our children and changing our culture might take decades to change, but now is the best time to start.
If not, our humanity will continue to be numbingly detached and dying in a very cold place.
Mike Esch is a retired architectural engineer and designer, and a professional artist for 45 years.