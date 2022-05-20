Lieutenant General Richard Clark, USAFA Superintendent:
Sir, I plead with you, to keep your oath and the public promise you made to me in September (on video before hundreds of eyewitnesses) to “absolutely” defend religious freedom for cadets who refuse the vaccine on sincere religious grounds. You swore you’d defend their Constitutional rights. Instead, your own signature in December shows you broke your word, denying all religious waivers for all cadets, ignoring your own chaplains’ letters affirming 13 cadets’ sincerely held religious beliefs.
Saturday’s front page of the Gazette confirmed, “Cadets face expulsion…Four [senior] AFA cadets denied exemption.” Meanwhile unvaccinated visitors now routinely eat lunch with cadets in Mitchell Hall. Also Saturday I led 80 protesters outside your South Gate holding signs to “Let Them Graduate” and “Defend Religious Freedom.” I believe you’re conflicted, having told me you believe Joe Biden’s vaccine policy for good order and discipline, your hands are tied; you’re just following mandates. I will now show this is false, that you have discretion five ways:
1) Federal law requires you accommodate religious beliefs. While airmen must obey “lawful” orders, military leaders must first obey Congress. Your expulsion of 13 cadets for their religion violates Title 10 which states, “The Armed Forces shall accommodate the beliefs of a member of the armed forces reflecting the conscience, moral principles, or religious beliefs of the member and, in so far as practicable, may not use such beliefs as the basis of any adverse personnel action, discrimination, or denial of promotion, schooling, training, or assignment.” You not only have discretion to obey, you are forbidden from reprimanding cadets’ conscience.
2) The DoD vaccination policy itself states “exemptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis,” but your own Public Affairs staff is bewildered why you granted 0 of 13 religious waivers, stating, “I can’t speculate as to what would result in an approval for a religious exemption.” Your blanket denial of all accommodations violates the case-by-case sincerity standard, which DoD’s vaccine policy gives you discretion to approve.
3) AFI 52-201 Religious Freedom in the Department of the Air Force states “Compliance with this Publication is Mandatory” and quotes the Religious Freedom Restoration Act: “Commanders will approve the religious accommodation request unless a compelling governmental interest exists for the policy, practice, or duty from which the member is seeking religious accommodation…Using the least restrictive means necessary may include partial approval, approval with specified conditions, or other means that are less burdensome on the member’s religious beliefs.” By law you must go easy, but instead you announce letters of reprimand, denial of graduation, withholding of diplomas, and recoupment equaling $200,000+ fines. How is this the least restrictive means necessary? Use a feather, not a sledgehammer. Retired 3-star General Rod Bishop who held a sign “Make USAFA Marxist Free” outside your gate, told me Gen. Clark may say the “orders are coming from above,” but according to AFI 52-201, he is the decision maker.
4) You’re now the only Academy Superintendent punishing cadets’ religion. The New York Post reports, “The Army and Navy said that as of now, no seniors will be blocked from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, due to vaccine refusals.” Therefore, if the other Superintendents have discretion to allow graduations, so do you, unless you abuse your discretion.
5) Title VII prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. As a trailblazing leader you know best, our great, united struggle to overcome decades of racism. Wouldn’t it upset you terribly, to revert to the bad old days of discrimination, effectively denigrating these cadets’ human value and segregating them from public service? You alone can halt such illegal discrimination, for the sake of good order and discipline.
As Moses said to Pharaoh, let my people go. As Christ commands in the beatitudes, “blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.”
As your faithful chaplain, I plead with you: show mercy to those keeping integrity first in their conscience. Keep the honor code, and your oath. Please let religious cadets graduate.
Gordon Klingenschmitt is a 1991 Air Force Academy graduate, former Navy chaplain and former legislator.