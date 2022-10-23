For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. (Matthew 25:35, NIV)
These words from the Gospel of Matthew ring in our ears every time we think about our neighbors experiencing hunger. As Christian leaders in the Lutheran church, we know there are many complex, interconnected reasons why people are hungry, but in every case our faith teaches us that the first remedy is to give them something to eat.
Churches and other faith communities are often at the front line at the community level, helping feed people and families in need. But the problem is larger than just Colorado Springs, or even El Paso County; it affects people across our state, and no one more acutely than children.
Right now, however, Coloradans have an opportunity to address the needs of hungry kids statewide by voting “yes” on Proposition FF on our ballot.
Here and around the state, our clergy and ministry leaders see working families in our congregations who struggle to make ends meet. This might not be surprising in an era when nearly 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and 2 out of every 5 Colorado families struggle to put food on the table for their children. But it is deeply concerning. This is part of why we support Proposition FF.
Also known as “Healthy School Meals for All,” Prop FF ensures that every student in public schools can get a free meal. This means that no kid goes hungry because their family can’t afford lunch money. Prop FF helps schools purchase high-quality, nutritious food directly from Colorado farmers and ranchers to strengthen our rural economy.
It will help the teachers who know that hungry kids can’t learn. Local food producers will benefit, and it will increase wages for the people who work so hard to prepare and serve meals for our kids — and most of all, it provides stable and long-term funding to help eliminate food insecurity in our state.
Like many religious traditions, our faith teaches us that we are connected and we should care for one another as a matter of basic human dignity. We hope the goals of Prop FF are something everyone can agree on: that kids shouldn’t have to worry about the cost of lunch.
Prop FF will get rid of arbitrary restrictions blocking meals for hungry kids. More than 60,000 Colorado kids can’t afford school meals yet also do not qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.
Our laws define a family of three earning over $42,600 per year to be “too rich” to qualify for free school meals. When temporary pandemic aid made all school meals free last year, many school districts saw 20-40% more students participating in meal programs. With the cost of living at an all-time high, that demand is likely even higher today, but the temporary aid has expired.
Prop FF will create a sustainable, long-term funding source to provide free school meals for all by limiting state income tax deductions for the top 5% of Colorado income earners — individuals who make over $300,000 a year. If you do not personally make $300,000 or more, your taxes will not be affected. It does not affect federal taxes of any kind for any Colorado households, regardless of income.
We hope that you, no matter what your faith or tradition, will join us in supporting Prop FF and supporting free, healthy school meals for all kids.
Peter Severson is the director of Lutheran Advocacy Ministry Colorado. The Rev. Paula Stecker is the pastor of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs.