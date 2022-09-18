Public safety is on the mind of Coloradans. Economic uncertainty and a global pandemic have led to rising crime in every state in the union, including ours. Colorado is taking significant steps to address this challenge — and we’re doing it in a quintessential Colorado way: by working collaboratively.
Let’s start with the fentanyl epidemic. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug on the streets, and the human death toll in Colorado and nationwide is staggering. In our respective jurisdictions — Adams County and Arapahoe County alone — we have seen fentanyl ruin lives and devastate families. Such a problem requires a multifaceted response of assistance and care for those who are addicted with vigorous investigation and prosecution of those who peddle this poison.
And that’s exactly what Colorado’s leaders are doing.
The new fentanyl legislation is a pro-public safety and pro-law enforcement bill that was negotiated and passed with bipartisan majorities and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis. The bill gives prosecutors and law enforcement critical tools to fight the plague of fentanyl distribution. Prior to its passage, Colorado did not have adequate tools for holding a fentanyl dealer accountable for selling this poison and killing people in the process. Now we do.
Colorado’s laws were also woefully outdated with regards to the severity of felony in conjunction with the amount of fentanyl being distributed. That’s been fixed, too. And Colorado needed further tools to help get this poison off the streets. Now we have them. This bipartisan bill doesn’t simply improve the tools of law enforcement and prosecutors, however. It also gives historic funding for treatment and care to those addicted to fentanyl and opioids.
Prioritizing public safety goes beyond addressing fentanyl. Violent crime and gun crime, particularly among our young people, are increasing at an alarming rate. That’s why Polis proposed a public safety plan that invests in violence disruption programs and crime prevention strategies. This also passed in a bipartisan manner, and we were proud to support it, along with law enforcement and leaders across the state.
Polis has pledged to make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states in the country, a pledge to which we can all subscribe. To do that, however, we must also address the dwindling ranks for law enforcement personnel. Police departments in our jurisdictions and jurisdictions across the state are historically understaffed. Our police academies are short on recruits, and officers are leaving the profession at rates never seen before.
This phenomenon is not unique to law enforcement, as the “Great Resignation” has seen people leaving the workforce nationwide. Nevertheless, it presents a significant challenge for upholding public safety. And, once again, Colorado is responding to this critical need and partnering with local law enforcement on solutions to this challenge. Attorney General Phil Weiser has prioritized mental health support for law enforcement officers while building empathy and resilience training into police academy curriculums. And just last week, Polis and the Department of Public Safety launched critical new grants to recruit, train, and retain officers across Colorado. This funding for local police is a major step forward towards making Colorado safe, no matter where you live.
Rebuilding our law enforcement ranks is a huge priority. That said, we cannot improve public safety with law enforcement alone, nor can we do so only by reacting to crime. We must also seek to prevent crime as well. And this means investing in mental health, education, housing, and job creation, all of which are critical to building strong communities and making them crime-free.
That’s precisely what Colorado’s leaders are doing. Colorado is boosting its behavioral health services across the state and getting those with untreated mental health conditions and substance use disorders the help they need while in state custody. We are also doing more to help former offenders find gainful employment and stay off the streets when they get out.
The state is also working with law enforcement to build co-responder programs that dispatch mental health professionals to deescalate difficult situations and connect people in crisis with the support services and transitional housing they need.
Making Colorado one of the top 10 safest states will take a commitment from everyone. Because of Colorado’s can-do, collaborative ethos, we’re confident we can meet this goal.
Brian Mason is the district attorney for Colorado’s 17th Judicial District, and Sheriff Tyler Brown serves Arapahoe County.