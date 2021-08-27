In 2020, we lost 93,000 Americans to drug overdoses. That’s more deaths than all of those who died in the Vietnam War and Iraq Wars combined. It’s also the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in a one-year period — an increase driven mostly by opioids.
This crisis started in the boardroom, as companies like Purdue Pharma marketed highly addictive prescription opioid pills as safe. They were not. Indeed, 70 to 80% of those now using heroin became addicted to these pills first.
The consequences of this epidemic are devastating. As I have traveled around the state, I’ve learned firsthand from families who have lost loved ones or witnessed how addiction destroys lives, families, and communities. That’s why combating the opioid epidemic is a top priority of mine.
My department has led critical opioid litigation matters, including leading a nationwide action against McKinsey & Company for their role in turbocharging the opioid epidemic, driving a better settlement with the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, and reaching a multbillion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies that fueled the crisis. We now have critical work to do — working with our local government partners — to ensure that the funds from these settlements are used effectively to abate this epidemic.
In Colorado, we pride ourselves as collaborative problem solvers and we are positioned to respond to this crisis. With almost $400 million coming to Colorado from opioid settlements, we have a once in a generation opportunity to build capacity to support drug treatment, recovery, and prevention and education programs that we desperately need. In so doing, we will honor those who were harmed or died, and their families, by saving countless others from overdose and addiction.
For several months now, my department has worked closely with local governments to develop a joint framework for distributing the vast majority of the opioid settlement dollars through local regions around the state to address this crisis. If we get a critical mass of local government support for this framework, we will increase the dollars Colorado receives from the settlements to stand up and support regional collaboratives across the state. These regional collaboratives will have their own governance boards, will conduct their own needs assessments, and will develop their own community-specific plans for spending the funds they receive for opioid abatement programs. All of these funds will be tracked and transparent on a public website. And the state will use its share of the funds to develop solutions for issues of statewide concern, such as how we develop behavioral health professionals who can meet the demand for drug treatment and recovery services.
According to the state Office of Behavioral Health, state-licensed facilities are seeing only 16% of the Coloradans estimated to need substance use disorder services.
The opioid epidemic is 25 years in the making. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, more than 7,600 Coloradans died over this time period from an accidental opioid overdose — and many more have struggled with addiction. The framework we are announcing — and the collaborative problem-solving spirit we are calling for—promises a new way forward.
Going forward, we need to work on multiple fronts at once to prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again. First, we must disrupt the supply side, which includes requiring drug companies to change the way they do business when it comes to the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of opioids. We will also crack down on criminal drug cartels bringing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with deadly fentanyl into the country.
Second, we need to address the demand side by investing in and providing heightened and improved drug treatment, recovery, and prevention and education programs. And, last, we must address the impact that the opioid crisis has on our criminal justice system, by providing medication assisted treatment in jails and providing first responders with Narcan as a form of harm reduction to treat overdoses. My department will remain vigilant on all three fronts.
Since I took the oath as Colorado’s attorney general, my department and I have been laser-focused on responding to the opioid epidemic. But we cannot do it alone. We are looking forward to working with local governmental partners and helping to shape a Colorado solution that will respond to this epidemic, save lives, and rebuild communities. As local communities sign up to embrace the framework we have developed, we can do just that.
Phil Weiser is attorney general of Colorado.