Every other Wednesday, I put together my grocery list and go to Walmart. When I walk inside, I always turn left, then work my way to the back of the store, and end up on the right side where the groceries are. However, last Wednesday was different — when I made it around to the milk, I realized there wasn’t any left. (There was still some almond milk, but that doesn’t really count.) In fact, most of the cases of bottled water were taken, too, and the bread aisle was completely empty. I knew that could only mean one thing: snow is coming.
I have lived in North Carolina my whole life, so I’m used to the chaos that begins when our local meteorologist mentions even the slightest possibility of snow. Just a simple dusting turns into a snowpocalypse. My dad always made fun of us Southerners; he’s from Colorado Springs, so he’s used to the snow. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the instinct to run to the store before everyone else does down here. In fact, almost half of North Carolina’s residents were not born here, but this means nothing when it comes to winter weather. No matter where you’re from, if you live in North Carolina and see snow in the forecast, you will immediately feel the urge to get milk and bread to prepare for the worst-case scenario. I have no idea where this mob mentality came from, but trust me, it happens every single time.
In the South, snow is a rarity. We normally get some kind of winter weather once a year, and we’re lucky if it’s snow. Most of the time, we end up with a “wintery mix” of freezing rain, balls of hail, and a few flakes, which doesn’t give us that perfect covering to build a snowman. And down here, we aren’t properly equipped for when the roads get icy. We have makeshift salt trucks and snowplows to clear off the main roads, but these can only do so much when the roads are covered in a layer of ice. It’s impossible for the trucks to clear every back road, so when one road is still icy and unsafe for driving, the entire county has to shut down its schools. I can only remember a handful of times when I’ve woken up to that beautiful powdery snow that my cousins in Fort Collins love to play in, but I definitely remember missing school at least once every single year from winter weather. Sometimes the snow was already melted away by the next morning, but we still didn’t have school for a few days.
The morning after a good snow (and by “good” I mean 3 inches), all the kids in my neighborhood come to my street to slide down the biggest hill. Even the parents take a turn on the sled (or the pool inner tube, which gets way more use in a year than a sled does). Meanwhile, my dad was always the only dad on our street outside with his shovel. In his mind, snow just gets in the way of going places and doing things. I always call him “Snow Scrooge” and tell him to leave it be, at least for a day, so that we can all enjoy it.
I know our reaction to snow sounds a bit extreme to Coloradans. Most of you are probably just like my dad. It’s just snow. What’s the big deal? Well, in North Carolina and all around the South, seeing snow is a phenomenon worth shutting down the town for. So, stop making fun of us Southerners and let us have our fun!
Hannah Skaff is a junior Honors College student at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. She is originally from Raleigh, NC, but her father Tom Skaff grew up in Colorado Springs.