In the 36 years I’ve been running every morning, I’ve encountered a wide range of smells — the soothing fragrance of pine trees, flowers and grass, the intoxicating savor of freshly baked bread and bagels, the putrid stench of garbage trucks and road kill, the distinct aroma of rain, the relaxing scent of salt water, the ominous tang of wildfire smoke — and lately, too many whiffs of marijuana.

But for the last few summers over on the city’s west side, high atop the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, I’ve been enjoying one more — the sweet and inviting smell of barbecue.

And I love it.

It’s coming, of course, from the Flying W Ranch, a now historic establishment dating back to 1953. Nestled up against the red rocks and foothills, it’s best known today for serving up chuckwagon suppers and melodic cowboy music.

Owned and operated by Leigh Ann Wolfe, daughter of the late Russ Wolfe, the ranch’s founder, the 1,400-acre working cattle ranch is an inspiring story of grit and guts. It burned down back in 2012 when the Waldo Canyon fire roared over the mountain on that fateful June day, consuming not only the Flying W Ranch but also 346 homes in the surrounding neighborhood.

It would have been easy to cash the insurance check, call it quits and a career and sell off the property — but Leigh Ann was determined to try and rebuild. Said she owed it to her mom and dad who had devoted their lives to the effort. She faced several setbacks, including floods and expensive mitigation. But she kept going and the ranch has literally risen from the ashes.

It’s been said that smell is the closest thing we have to a time machine, that fantastical invention that’s eluded and fascinated generations. When I climb Flying W Ranch Road in the predawn dark and catch my first smell, I do think back to being a 12-year-old boy and sitting at their picnic tables under the stars. I can hear the music and jokes of Vern Thompson and Scotty Vaughn, the wranglers of my childhood.

At the time, I was on vacation with my family. We had come from Long Island, and were guests of my uncle, who lived in Denver. It never would have occurred to me that 30 years later I’d be raising my own family in a house on land once owned by Russ Wolfe.

That’s the romance and wonder of life, isn’t it? We crave certainty and predictability, but uncertainty and surprise add flair and favor to our journey. On certain nights, when the wind is blowing just right, we can even hear the music, summer’s soundtrack along the front range.

I enjoy the taste of barbecue, and in fact, the Flying W food is better than ever before (especially the brisket and apple sauce). But it’s not just the dinner that draws me in and brings me back. It’s so much more than that.

The smell of barbecue in the morning represents the triumph of the human spirit. It reflects answered prayer in crisis and God’s favor to a family and organization that has diligently and faithful served their community for the last 71 years.

It was Robert Duval’s Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore’s character in the epic war movie “Apocalypse Now” that claimed to love the smell of napalm in the morning, a morbid nod to man’s resilience in tough times. The Flying W Ranch cooks overnight and in the morning to prepare and be ready for the crowds later that night — a reminder that work comes before pleasure — and that the spirit of the West is alive and well in Colorado Springs.

Paul J. Batura is a local writer and host of the podcast, WHAT A LIFE! Lessons from Legends. He can be reached on Twitter @PaulBatura or via email Paul@PaulBatura.com