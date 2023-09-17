Editor’s note: Every October, the National Network to End Domestic Violence joins with agencies across the country to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center in Colorado Springs, is one of those agencies.

In a world where adversity often defines one’s path, I stand as a beacon of resilience and hope. My life’s journey started by escaping an abusive marriage in November 1996 at the age of 24. As a young single mother of three — 2 boys (6,4) and a girl (2) — my story of navigating poverty and raising black boys in America, to ultimately founding the Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, is nothing short of extraordinary.

A persevering start

My odyssey began with a daring escape from an abusive marriage, with three small children in tow. The challenges I faced as a single mother were immense, compounded by the harsh realities of poverty and the daunting task of raising three young children in a society fraught with systemic challenges.

I never wavered in my determination to create a better life. I refused to succumb to adversity and was unwavering in my dream of establishing an organization to support survivors of domestic violence. With an indomitable spirit, I embarked on a journey of self-improvement, obtaining my bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s in education.

A testament to faith

Life after abuse was no less challenging, but my unshakable faith in God saw me through. Love found its way back into my life, when I met an incredible man who supported me every step of the way.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Our journey took us from the United States to Germany and eventually to the picturesque landscapes of Colorado.

A blended family’s blessing

Our love story not only allowed us to continue raising the three children I had from a previous marriage but having twins together — a boy and girl — and then we were blessed 11 years after that with the unexpected privilege of becoming forever parents to two additional children, twin boys at the time they were 14 months. These children had experienced early childhood trauma, and my experiences in an abusive marriage, coupled with my educational background, equipped me with the tools to navigate the unique challenges of parenting in this context.

The power of purpose

Amid these personal triumphs, my dedication to supporting survivors of domestic violence remained unswerving. Over the last decade, the Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, under my leadership, has had a profound impact on countless lives, providing a sanctuary for survivors to heal and find their own paths to thriving. Amid the shadows of my past, I emerged stronger as the founder and CEO of Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center.

Escaping an abusive marriage was a profound struggle, yet it ignited a fierce determination within me. Now, my purpose is unwavering: to be the resounding voice for those trapped in similar torment. To them, I say, “you are enough, deserving of a life devoid of violence. Together, we illuminate the path to liberation and self-worth, carving a future where scars become stories of resilience and hope.”

Lisa Jenkins is founder/CEO at Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center in Colorado Springs.