Dear Christian conservative:
I noticed Tuesday that the S&P 500 recovered fully, eliminating its losses from the pandemic and the chaos of the past six months. Hopefully, this marks the beginning of the end of this difficult chapter in our lives. I was reflecting on the last several months and had some thoughts about what we as Christians, and as conservatives, should take away from athis. I believe God has provided an opportunity to grow, in the midst of our trials. There are three things that I’ve noticed, and pray we can take away:
1) We as Christians and as conservatives are angry.
The American church and the American conservative are angry. Angry at those that we see as blind to an overreaching government. We are angry at those who are actively destroying the streets of America. And we are angry at the rapidly growing reach of our state government, and others around the country, far beyond their constitutional authority. No doubt the list is legitimate; I am terrified of what might come as a result of mass looting, mass panic and massive government control. But if there was one word that people will use to describe the American church as during this time, 50 years later, I pray it isn’t ‘angry’. Love has to come first.
Love doesn’t exist in juxtaposition to anger; Jesus was angry at times in his ministry. Paul was angry at times. Anger exists when good people see evil in the world. But if our anger doesn’t originate from love, then we will certainly fail in our mission to live for Christ. Frankly, the world is angry right now, it isn’t limited to the church or this side of the ideological spectrum. But what is supposed to be so impactful, and so powerful about the Christian’s anger, is that it is born out of, and is entirely informed by love. Love for our creator, and love for each other. I listened to the song ‘The Proof of Your Love’ the other day, by For King and Country, and was struck by this verse that the band inserts into the song:
1 Corinthians 13:1-4 (MSG)
“If I speak with human eloquence and angelic ecstasy but don’t love, I’m nothing but the creaking of a rusty gate. 2 If I speak God’s Word with power, revealing all his mysteries and making everything plain as day, and if I have faith that says to a mountain, “Jump,” and it jumps, but I don’t love, I’m nothing. 3 If I give everything I own to the poor and even go to the stake to be burned as a martyr, but I don’t love, I’ve gotten nowhere. So, no matter what I say, what I believe, and what I do, I’m bankrupt without love.”
We can speak truth to power, we can fight relentlessly for our country, and for what is right, but without the love of Christ, it is completely pointless. When we see someone who is motivated by love above all, we know it as plain as day. What’s fascinating about these people is they are not complacent, they are not apathetic toward the right cause, they frequently are the hardest fighters for what is right that I have seen. I’ve seen them in the front of the pro-life movement, in the front of activist groups, and even in politicians. Their fight is compelled by the love that they have toward their savior that spills into every facet of their lives. Ironically, it takes them further and gives them a greater impact than those who let their anger dominate their existence.
2) Civics is necessary.
One thing that has frustrated me during this time is the argument that we must follow any ruling that the government makes, no matter how unconstitutional or unilateral in its creation, or we are in violation of God’s command to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. This argument is not a misunderstanding of biblical authority, but rather a misunderstanding of American civics.
The supreme law of our land is without question our Constitution. It is not a mayor, a governor, a president, or a legislature. And the roles of each are clearly defined by that constitution; thus, our relationship to the state differs than it would under a monarch or the Roman emperor. When a king or an emperor makes a ruling, it must be obeyed because it comes from the ultimate authority of the land, so long as it does not directly contradict the will of the Lord. This is not the case in America because our leaders are beholden to the Constitution. When a governing authority is in violation of our liberty, it is the Constitution, the supreme law of our land, that gives us biblical and moral justification not to abide by it. If we truly believe that we are “endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” as our Declaration of Independence says, then any violation of that highest creed of our land, does not belong to Caesar. The issue of rebellion is, as is all sin, something that originates in the heart, and I would not venture to say that any rebellion in the name of constitutional authority is justified, that is between the individual and God. But, a violation of unconstitutional government action is not necessarily a violation of biblical law. Pastor John MacArthur has demonstrated this by reopening his church in California.
What this has shown though, is a lack of understanding in American civics. We have to teach my generation, we’ve been warned about what happens time and time again. When Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention he was asked what was created. He replied, “A Republic Madam, if you can keep it.” It isn’t kept with complacency, it isn’t kept with apathy, it is kept with careful stewardship and understanding in our country’s history
3) It is the young that need revival the most.
In Ronald Reagan’s farewell address from the Oval Office, he spoke for a moment to the kids of the country saying that if their parents weren’t teaching them about liberty, and their country, that they should “call them on it.” It isn’t older generations burning police precincts, smashing the windows to businesses, and causing crime to skyrocket in every major American city. It is people my age, who weren’t taught at home, and relied on a broken education system to teach them what it means to be an American.
As one of the few that was blessed with two parents that gave me a deep appreciation for my country, I have often been alarmed at how many people around me know nothing of the American tradition, in school, they are taught to hate it, at home, they hear nothing. If we don’t want to lose our country, it is my generation that is going to have to learn what our country is.
There is hope in the air, we have good news today, with the help of God, we will come out of this in its entirety a stronger church, and a stronger nation. I know my savior, and I am not pessimistic about our odds.
Joel Sorensen is a dual-enrolled student at TCA College Pathways and PPCC, and is a legislative aide to State Rep. Tim Geitner.