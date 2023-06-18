Stephannie Fortune passed away this past week, gone way too soon. We wanted and needed more of her — her encouragement, her mentoring, her coaching, her teaching, her inspiration, her guidance and most of all, her love.

We bid a heartfelt farewell to a woman who touched our lives in countless ways. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Stephannie loved kids and that is what inspired her to co-found Colorado Springs Promise, a Pikes Peak United Way program to raise graduation rates and inspire students to succeed. She was dedicated to empower students, mostly those in underserved communities, to achieve their full potential. She devoted her life to lifting others and ensuring that no student would have barriers preventing their success.

As a high school graduate with little higher education, she had keen insight into student success and often understood what prevented individuals from reaching their goals. Her hard fought education beyond high school, fueled her passion for working with high school students, creating programs to ignite their passion to graduate and maybe attend community college, trade school or university.

Stephannie’s volunteer work and financial support of Pikes Peak United Way was her passion. It also introduced her to her love of her life, Kent Fortune.

She and Kent regularly honored students and families with cash, gift cards and public acknowledgements to build confidence and reward hard work. The two donated time and money — and did it with joy. They worked at inspiring students to go to college or trade school so that they could have a better quality of life.

“We hope to positively impact as many young people as possible through Stephannie’s Joy Scholarship Fund,” Kent says.

One of her many projects was launching the Quad pilot program, which brought together students and faculty from UCCS, PPCC, AFA and CC. The Quad encouraged collaboration among the four institutions of higher education and worked to inspire the graduates to remain in the region, therefore retaining local talent.

It now seems only right to have a scholarship fund that will be awarded to students pursuing their dreams. The Stephannie Finley Fortune JOY Scholarship Fund is a living testament to her vision, establishing a lasting foundation for generations to come.

It serves as a reminder of her caring spirit and the impact she made on the lives of those she touched. By providing financial assistance, the fund carries forward her legacy, creating a ripple effect of empowerment that will continue to shape the lives of aspiring students.

The Stephannie Finley Fortune Scholarship JOY Fund stands as a shining testament to the power of one caring individual to make a lasting difference in the lives of many.

If you would like to donate to the fund, please visit ppunitedway.org.

Cindy Aubrey is the president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. Email: cindyaubrey1@gmail.com