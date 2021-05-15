Amtrak and Colorado DOT are again in the news touting a Front Range passenger rail service concept that will put 50 trains per day through Union Station, initially connecting Denver with Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
But unless something truly transformative is done, these trains will share the 140-mile corridor with up to 25 longer, slower freight trains each day. This will frustrate effective passenger train performance, compromise service reliability and impair the synergistic development of passenger-oriented trackside real estate.
For the host freight railroad, it will complicate operating and maintenance activities, intensify safety concerns and have a chilling effect on attracting boxcar shippers to up-zoned and gentrifying trackside real estate.
Separating freight and passenger rights-of-way is preferable, then, where it can be done. Fortunately, it can be done here. An Eastern Colorado Freight Bypass network, would move nearly all freight trains off the more populated Front Range corridor to freight-friendly bypass segments centered farther east at Greeley and Limon. Here’s how it would work:
North of Denver, freights operating south of Fort Collins via Boulder would move to a parallel route between Cheyenne and Denver via Greeley that is far more suitable for today’s longer, slower freights. A couple of daily trains would remain to serve industries north of Fort Collins, but none will go south.
South of Denver, coal trains between Wyoming mines and out-of-state utilities via Colorado Springs and Pueblo/La Junta would relocate to 40 miles of new track southwest of Brush, 70 miles of existing track through Limon and then 50 more miles of new track between Wild Horse and La Junta, saving 150 miles per round trip and making Colorado Springs coal train-free.
Some of the merchandise freights now operating through Denver to/from points south would also relocate east to this shorter, flatter route that avoids Denver, while others would use existing tracks between Denver, Limon and the new Wild Horse-La Junta route.
A couple daily trains through Colorado Springs could remain to move local Denver-Pueblo traffic, but would run off-peak and overnight to avoid passenger train interference.
What ultimately makes this massive relocation work, though, is that local carload shippers outside of central Denver have left the corridor for lower cost sites to the east while trackside coal-fired power plants in Boulder and Colorado Springs have closed or converted to pipeline-delivered gas.
The few remaining shippers, mostly between Longmont and Loveland inclusive, can either use trucks or other rail spurs to reach surviving freight lines. With local and overhead freight thus relocated, the corridor frees up for people-oriented investment and deployment.
But the Bypass is also much more than a feel-good environmental gambit that, ironically, makes coal trains more efficient.
Ancillary benefits go well beyond emissions and grade crossing delay reductions to include right-of-way commuter and recreational trails, a north-south rail outlet for eastern plains wheat, construction jobs and a new market for Pueblo-made steel rails.
And the Bypass will save money. Past studies suggest $1.5 to nearly $2 billion in 2021 dollars to build the bypass as depicted. Compare that to recent $4 to $5 billion estimates by CDOT for additional Front Range passenger track capacity and safety infrastructure just to meet the host freight railroad’s shared-use capacity and safety standards.
Building the Bypass instead for up to $2 billion and then financing corridor real estate acquisition through track and station-side land appreciation would effectively separate passengers and freight AND save taxpayers hundreds of millions — a good deal all around.
There are, as always, challenges, with freight railroad and eastern plains landowner cooperation standing out.
But with big-picture infrastructure ventures like this finding bipartisan favor and with active participation by committed civic and industrial leaders, these challenges can be met, making the Eastern Colorado Freight Bypass a venture as big and grand as the mountains towering over the Front Range (passenger) corridor itself.
Jerome Johnson is a retired transportation economist and consultant who specialized in rail corridor transactions. Joe Kneib is an international transportation infrastructure consultant based in Colorado Springs.