The sad tale of the tape continues to roll on: Inflation rampant, cities disheveled, a general feeling of malaise eroding our everyday life. Welcome to the new America.
Amazingly, I can’t even believe I just wrote that sentence.
My family has always told me I’m “just too positive”, that I seem to “have my head in the sand” by continually believing the sun will shine in the morning.
Well, it’s time to look straight in the mirror and have a candid conversation with myself and anyone who will listen.
Yes, this place of unrest and uncertainty is truly where we find ourselves.
As much as we might dread it, let’s take a trip down Honest Avenue and look at what has happened in our country over the past two years.
Outside of losing our premiere position on the world stage, we are starting to look a lot like a banana republic comprised of fully open borders, renegade law enforcement, the rule of law in retreat, and a government that rewards slothful behavior all while proudly piling up debt beyond imagine.
As much as I hate to admit it, facts support this statement staring us in the face:
Inflation is approaching 9%, national debt is $30 trillion, the DOJ and IRS are running rampant, the U.S. has $170 trillion of unfunded liabilities, mental health issues and drug abuse have engulfed our culture, Congress is entirely dysfunctional, hate and distrust permeates almost all political discourse … I would continue but depression is starting to creep in.
Although many on the far left make arguments as to why none of the above statement result in a country plummeting towards demise, and that all this wokeness and spending makes sense, as we reward and pay for illegal immigration and gender-neutral studies, the fact is simple: This dangerous behavior will ultimately lead to the death of the greatest republic envisioned.
This is where we have a robust debate about whether the economy is good, our borders secure, America is still that ‘light on a hill”, or even if we are being led, legislated and taxed into oblivion.
Honestly, I welcome that discussion!
If serfdom is being “bound to the will of the landlord”, how is this any different than the US citizenry being bound to the will of an ever-increasing, out of control government complex?
So, what’s the answer to this incredulous, and frankly depressing, set of circumstances?
A former CEO I once worked with once told his organization, “Don’t look up, don’t look down, look straight in the mirror, and for God’s sake, do something!”
We can’t get caught up in the political mess, the blinding insanity or the outrageous confusion culminating our society and the out-of-control administration.
Rather, let us do something!
Let us speak peace, talk to those in our circle of influence, continually educate ourselves on what is happening every day and always remain aware of the current state of the union.
It is easy to be swept up in the sadness that often engulfs us when we compare where we were to where we are. But the fight is not over, the battle not done! November elections are right around the corner.
This is our opportunity to press back against the onslaught.
So, more than anything else, that “something” we can do, is vote in November.
If we turn out the way we should this fall, we will give this country the boost it so desperately needs to keep pressing forward and continue to be that glorious city set upon a hill.
Robert Blaha is the vice chairman of the bank at Integrity Bank and Trust in Colorado Springs and the chairman of SDR Venture in Denver.