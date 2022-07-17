In response to Dick Standaert’s July 10 letter, I wanted to take a moment to share the strategy behind the future of the Ray Nixon power plant specifically, and also our energy future.
Colorado Springs Utilities’ energy mix by 2030 will include more than 40% of natural gas-based generation, with the remainder including solar, wind, hydroelectricity, and purchased carbon-free based power.
While the addition of green energy to our portfolio is a big part of our path forward for a host of reasons, it is not our only energy source. Because we are absolutely committed to the reliability and resiliency of our electric system, a number of solutions will remain in our portfolio.
At the present time, we will continue to dedicate resources to efficiency and conservation while seeking a balance of reliable natural gas-based generation and renewable energy.
Our commitment to system reliability, economic stewardship and resiliency is as strong as our commitment to reducing carbon emissions. We are confident we can achieve both in large part due to the forward-thinking plans developed during the 18-month public process for the 2020 EIRP.
The alternative to these proactive steps was to fall behind the curve and let regulatory agencies and activist groups dictate solutions that would be considerably more expensive and punitive.
Keeping either the Martin Drake Power Plant or Ray Nixon Power Plant running on coal is not realistic or financially viable in today’s regulatory climate where our ratepayers are exposed to volatile and rising fuel prices. Coal prices have skyrocketed of late, and the personnel costs, equipment liability and agility of the coal fired plants make these technologies far less beneficial than newer technology.
The decision to discontinue our coal-based generation was made only after extensive research and evaluation. It was not made in a vacuum.
Our proactive approach to green energy and balanced portfolio approach is also preparing us for future regulation. The regulations and standards in place that are aimed at reducing carbon emissions are very real and will only grow more aggressive in the years to come.
Here in Colorado Springs, we will be ready and well prepared to stay in full compliance while securing a reliable and economically stable power system.
For utilities that remain reliant on coal-based generation, the costs for meeting increasingly restrictive emissions regulations will easily exceed the investments in natural gas and carbon-free alternatives, not to mention dropping the ball on obligations to reduce impacts on the environment. We will not be in this situation.
The maintenance and personnel resources required to continue to operate aging coal-fired generation plants — such as Drake and Nixon — are considerably more expensive than similar natural-gas based generation. For example, the modular natural gas units being installed adjacent to the Drake Power Plant will cost $200 million less over the next several years to operate and maintain.
In his letter, Standaert references global challenges related to power generation and consumption. While those are legitimate concerns, we are focused on what is the best path forward for Colorado Springs. We are confident that our plan is the most financially responsible approach to achieving an 80% reduction in emissions by 2030.
Eliminating coal from our energy mix will save our customers money, maintain or improve our system reliability and will continue advancing Colorado Springs on the path to a compliant, fiscally responsible and environmentally friendly future.
Aram Benyaminis the CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.