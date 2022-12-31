It’s unlikely that the “Frozen Five” — Fred Barr, Fred & Ed Morath, Harry Standley and Willis Magee — envisioned their ascent of Pikes Peak on Dec. 31, 1922, turning into a century-old tradition, but that’s the limit of even legends.
And a lesson for all of us today.
For the last 100 years, the AdAmAn Club owns Pikes Peak the last two days of every year, climbing the snow-packed, icy trails above the city, culminating with a midnight fireworks show at the summit.
The reason why the tradition started in the first place, and why it continues unabated years later, stems from the same line of logic. The original crew climbed the mountain because it was there — and because they wanted to treat the city to a spectacle they’d never forget. Those ascending a century later are motivated to brave the elements for some of the same reasons, and maybe a few more.
Although I’ve run the Pikes Peak Marathon 23 times, I’ve never summited in the winter. But mountains serve as great metaphors for the challenges and celebrations of life, which is why the AdAmAn tradition is yet one more reason to cheer and champion Colorado Springs as a great American city.
What kind of year have you had? Hopefully, it’s been a good one, but there’s a good chance you’ve also endured your share of loss and heartbreak. It’s the human condition.
Climbing Pikes Peak is something of a microcosm of life. It’s steep, rocky and treacherous at points — but despite what many might assume, it’s not all uphill. There are flat and even downhill portions of Barr Trail, especially where Manitou Mountain connects with the Peak.
You might be struggling with an uphill situation in your life right now. Maybe it’s a strained relationship, a divorce, an estrangement from a child, infertility, a disability or a loss of religious faith. Loneliness, depression and suicide are soaring in America, and for many reasons. But one of the reasons is because people cannot see beyond their current circumstances. It’s all uphill to them, and they’re unable to recognize that relief and hope are often just around the bend.
The AdAmAn climbers don’t try and tackle the daunting trek in one day, and they never hike alone. They also break the journey up into two parts, overnighting at Barr Camp. They recognize challenges are more easily surmounted when taken by half, and with friends and companions to share the burden and enjoy the view.
Anyone who has hiked the Peak, or any mountain, is treated to the gift of perspective. The higher you climb, the smaller you often feel, especially as you look down and out across the twinkling lights of the city. You often realize that what might seem insurmountable in the moment at the base, is something you can handle — or simply ignore.
After reaching the summit, the AdAmAn climbers reward themselves and the city with spectacular fireworks, first at 9 p.m. and then midnight. It’s a reminder that successes are worth celebrating, and sharing our joys and accomplishments with others only adds to the thrill of it all.
The “Frozen Five” didn’t set out to become legends, but that’s what happened because they climbed with a purpose, enduring the elements and finishing the task before them. We would be wise to do the same.
