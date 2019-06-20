Colorado Springs’ new parking enterprise director Scott Lee said he plans to raise parking meter and garage rates in the city. Mayor John Suthers hired Lee from San Luis Obispo, Calif., late in 2018.
Gazette readers on Facebook had a lot to say about the plan.
A few more thoughts from our comments section of gazette.com:
- Raising parking meter rates and adjusting the hours to include Sundays! Goodbye to downtown and your sales taxes from me. You don’t have that much to offer anyway. - George Walkow
- I have no issue with this, especially if upgraded meters with app capability are used. It’s an extra $.25 an hour. Big deal. Every city I’ve lived in has had a core group of whiny, grumpy old(mostly) men. They don’t want growth but they want wages to up. They want nice roads but don’t want taxes to ever increase. They fawn for the “good ole days” but if they remember honestly they whined then also. Or their fathers whined. A city that doesn’t grow, dies. - Doug Coen
- Funny, if I didn't know better, I would swear this guy was in NYC when I lived there in the early 70's. The city guy there said the exact same thing about NYC parking back then. The city is far behind other cities on the parking meters, so we need to invest in the city! Progressive ideologies never work. Hope the Springs wakes up before it's too late. - Brians Mac
