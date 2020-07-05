After several legally justified police shootings of suspects in Colorado Springs, concerned residents advocated a law-enforcement oversight committee comprised of civilians. The idea gained traction after the shooting of black teenager De’Von Bailey in 2019 but lost momentum.
The idea came surging back, this time coming to fruition after cops 1,000 miles to the northeast of Colorado Springs killed George Floyd — an African American suspected of attempting a $20 crime.
The video and community pressure led the City Council to vote 8-1 on June 23 in favor of establishing a police advisory commission. The council plans to vote for final passage on July 14.
The drafted ordinance says “Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission” will consist of 11 people who “represent a cross-section of the racial, geographic and economic diversity” of the city. Each of the city’s six council districts will have at least one representative on the commission.
The commission will assist council members with appropriation and resource allocation using audits of law enforcement performance; serving as a channel for residents and the police department to share concerns; providing policy recommendations; and promoting an “improved understanding and relationships” between the public and police department.
The council voted for the commission just days after the Colorado Senate passed Senate Bill 217, titled the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act by a 32-1 vote. The House also passed the bill, and Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law on June 21.
The new law requires law officers to wear body cameras — such as those long worn by Colorado Springs cops and El Paso County sheriff’s deputies. More often than not, body cam footage vindicates cops wrongly accused of misconduct. Fortunately, the cameras also help the justice system hold officers accountable when they abuse their authority.
The law requires authorities to make the footage available within 14 days, though it grants a 30-day release window if an earlier release would “substantially interfere with or jeopardize an active or ongoing investigation.”
The law eliminates officers’ authority to use the “chokehold” against a suspect. It eliminates qualified immunity as a defense for officers charged with violating civil rights protected for a suspect by the Colorado Constitution. Though the bill allows a court to hold an officer personally liable, it requires law enforcement agencies to indemnify officers against judgments or settlements unless “the peace officer’s employer determines the officer did not act upon a good faith and reasonable belief that the action was lawful.”
Wayne Laugesen is editor of The Gazette’s editorial section.