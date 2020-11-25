In March, former Cabinet Secretary and Denver Mayor Federico Pena, as chair of the Governor’s Emergency Council for Economic Stabilization and Growth, noted that counter-cyclical stimulus investments in infrastructure are an essential long-term economic recovery strategy, further saying, “This state needs to invest more in infrastructure.” We agree.
We were thrilled to see, and strongly commend Gov. Jared Polis on his proposed $220 million in supplemental general funds for transportation as a significant component of his stimulus package that invests in our state’s infrastructure. As he conveyed, the investment is a part of “targeted proposals…that deliver high economic impact, as well as strategic investments to help Colorado recover stronger and more quickly, that will leave a lasting legacy.”
We agree wholeheartedly with The Gazette’s Nov. 11 editorial, “Funding every need – but highways.” Let’s make this investment the start.
Chamber and economic development leaders across Colorado are in the business of making our local communities and economies thrive. They are large. They are small. Just like the communities they serve. They are now doing their best to ensure our communities and economies not only thrive, but survive.
Fixing Colorado roads has been a rallying cry for the people and businesses across Colorado who understand the important, albeit unsexy, need to invest in our transportation network — roads and multi-modal mobility options alike — to spur and sustain a vibrant economy. Bumps in the road — bumps the size of COVID19 — detoured our path and momentum in March to put forward a modern and equitable solution to tackle the still existing challenge and importance of our transportation infrastructure.
Our cry and the need for investing in transportation have taken on new significance in this pandemic economic environment. As advocates for funding of our infrastructure, we have long argued that our economy rests on a solid infrastructure foundation. Today, our encouragement for infrastructure investment is about job and work creation.
Public sector investment in construction of infrastructure has long been a proven method to stimulate economic recovery from economic declines. We only look as recently as the 2008 Great Recession and the stimulus provided by the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) as an example. And locally, we look to Red Rocks as a shining example of the lasting legacy of putting people back to work.
The uncertainty of our economic landscape demands prudent expenditures of our valuable state revenues. Expenditures on infrastructure, as the governor has demonstrated, are prudent and the return on the investment will prove itself in work creation and job opportunity expansion. Let’s infuse our economy with infrastructure funds that put people back to work.
We can still do more. The known $9 billion transportation funding challenge is our opportunity. Although detoured in our momentum to bring forward a modern and equitable funding solution, now is the time to pick up where we left off in March to assess the politically and financially viable options available to us. The tenets of a solution remain the same: General fund, finance, equitable inclusion of all users of the road, and finally new revenue sources.
In 2021, the JBC, the legislature and the Governor should commit to even more General Fund dollars. Allow the $500 million third tranche of the SB 17-267 COPs to proceed forward. Increase fees upon electric vehicles and other users of the road to assure they are paying their fair share for their use. Expand existing and proven revenue generating methods as a bridge to new revenue methodologies that reflect the changing technologies and utilization.
On the last point, let’s use this time to lay the framework for that new revenue methodology to move us to a modern approach to funding our transportation system. Vehicle miles traveled, road usage charges, other innovated approaches. Let’s boldly lead, embrace and explore the options.
Let’s Fix Colorado roads. Fix Colorado roads as a bridge back to economic prosperity. Fix Colorado roads as a path to our today and to our future.
Sandra Hagen Solin, head of Capitol Solutions, is the spokesperson for Fix Colorado Roads, a coalition of Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development entities across the state of Colorado advocating for investment and funding of Colorado’s transportation system.