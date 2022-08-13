Historian and author David McCullough poses with art by George Catlin, one of the artists featured in his new book, "The Greater Journey," at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, in Washington, on May 13, 2011. McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time, died Sunday in Hingham, Mass. He was 89.