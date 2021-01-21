So we’ve got a new president, elected in an bizarre combination of the most passionate of protests and for the flimsiest of reasons. From what I can tell, the election was secure, free and fair. It’s clear, though, that I live in a world apart from at least one of my neighbors.
While walking the dogs a few weeks ago, a man biked up to me and slowed down to talk. He asked what I thought of the election. I told him I thought it was free and fair, and that while I did not vote for Joe Biden I thought the results were indisputable.
He wanted to know if I knew that hundreds of thousands of votes were moved to Germany, but the mainstream media wouldn’t report the story. I told him I thought that unlikely. I had some other thoughts I didn’t share.
What I didn’t know at the time was that the legal counsel for Georgia’s secretary of state is an attorney named Ryan Germany. It’s not hard to see through the game of telephone that feeds conspiracy theories where that idea would have come from.
My neighbor than asked if I was prepared to bet money against him that Donald Trump would be elected in the end. I told him not only was I prepared to do so, but I’d give him odds. I’d pay him $10,000 if he was right, he’d pay me $1,000 if he was wrong. He replied that I was a tough customer.
I wished him a nice evening and walked on. I regret I didn’t get his name.
I regret because now that we have a new president, it’s imperative that we put our differences behind us and try to move forward. For all his rhetoric and sincere intentions, that’s not something any president can do. We have to do it ourselves.
I’ve been extremely critical of Trump on these pages. But I think all of us who weren’t Trump fans need to take a lesson from Little League and be good sports in victory. Seventy-four million people voted for Trump, including 12% of Black men and 42% of women. As unreasonable as I believe claims of QAnon believers and stolen elections are, it is just as unreasonable for me to believe that 74 million of my fellow Americans are delusional, misogynist, racist terrorists.
Isn’t it at least possible, or even likely, that millions of people voted for Trump for no other reason than they preferred him to Biden? Because they are lifelong Republicans? Because they think more about principles and ideas than they do about the personal foibles of particular candidates?
Maybe they prefer the vision of America as a united nation of free individuals, as opposed to one broken down by race, class and identity politics?
Maybe they are genuinely worried about the increasingly one-sided perspectives they see in the media and in their kids’ public schools? Let’s not forget the reason the polls were wrong in 2016: Millions of people were uncomfortable saying out loud they supported Trump. How can that bode well for America?
Unifying America doesn’t mean sitting around singing kumbaya all day. It doesn’t mean always agreeing with the majority party’s views. The business of the opposition party is to oppose, that’s what it’s there for. But it doesn’t mean we blind ourselves to common ground either.
My hope is that people who are happy with Biden’s victory will reach out to the people they’ve defriended on social media and invite them back. If you’re not talking to those crazy relatives who made their conservative views known at your Thanksgiving dinner, give them a call. Let them know you don’t have to agree with their views to accept that they’re decent human beings who want the best for America.
My deadline is before the president’s inaugural address. I’m guessing, though, that he’ll talk about unifying the country. A president can help move things forward, to be sure, but America has never been a top-down country. We’re much more bottom-up. Reconciliation and healing starts with you and me.
That’s why I wish I had got the name of my dog-walking companion. Sir, if you’re reading this, drop me a line. I’ll take you out for dinner and try to understand where you’re coming from.
Hey, it’s a start.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. Fagin’s views are his alone. Readers can contact him at barry@faginfamily.net.