Can non-Christians serve in the military? Should they be allowed to? Can non-Christians die in combat? Should their sacrifice be honored?
Does America’s military fight for Jesus? Allah? Moses? Joseph Smith perhaps? Are America’s soldiers sworn to defend the Bible? The Koran? The Book of Mormon? Or is it something else?
Last October, the town of Monument dedicated a memorial to veterans in the town cemetery. Given how many veterans are buried there, this makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is the inscription. Shamefully, it’s unbelievably inappropriate. More shamefully, months went by before anyone spoke up.
The memorial bears the following inscription, well-known in fundamentalist circles:
“Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you: Jesus Christ and the American Soldier; one died for your soul, the other died for your freedom.”
What is wrong with this? Let me count the ways. We’ll start with the mildly irritating, and work our way down from there.
The punctuation is atrocious. The semicolon should be a period. The next word should start a new sentence.
The quote is factually wrong. Only two defining forces? Aren’t police officers a “defining force”? How about firefighters? Healthcare workers in a pandemic? FBI agents? America’s intelligence sources in hostile countries? American journalists reporting from totalitarian regimes? In fact, aren’t there lots of professionals who put their lives on the line every day for our safety and freedom? When they die on the job, is their sacrifice any less meaningful?
The cemetery memorial is, I believe, deeply and profoundly offensive to all non-Christians buried there (if there are any). I hope it offends at least some Christians too. But even if everyone buried in Monument is Christian, what does it say to non-Christians who have lost loved ones in uniform? No need to ask. The society of Jewish War Veterans has already called for the memorial’s removal.
Did I mention the memorial features the copyrighted logos of America’s armed services? These are specifically forbidden by Department of Defense Instruction 5535.12 to be used “for any purpose intended to promote religious beliefs (including non-belief)”.
Worst of all, the memorial is unconstitutional. It is a blatant government endorsement of a specific branch of a specific religion on government land. You cannot enter the cemetery without passing by it.
If these problems are not fixed, I predict Monument will be sued by one or more First Amendment watchdog organizations. I predict it will lose.
Sadly, this was an Eagle Scout project. I know many Eagle Scouts and their parents, all of them awesome. I’m sure this young man is awesome too. Unfortunately, every single adult involved in the approval and execution of this project failed him badly.
On matters of religion, the First Amendment draws a line. On one side: The Free Exercise Clause, guaranteeing freedom of religion. On the other side: The Establishment Clause, prohibiting government endorsement of it. This line has kept America free and safe from the ravages of religious conflict that have plagued mankind throughout history.
A true defender of the Constitution should support both. That’s why I have not hesitated to invoke the Free Exercise clause on these pages to defend evangelicals, even when they were doing things I disagreed with. This time, it’s the Establishment Clause that cries out “Respect the line!”.
I believe the radical, principled position on First Amendment questions is to stand on that line, armed with the courage of your convictions, and tell each side “This far, and no further”. Do that, and you’re on solid middle ground. Do that, and you’re a radical centrist.
Fortunately, Monument can fix this mess. Replace the quote with a religiously neutral one. Have the town attorney crack open a first year Con Law text and vet it. Get the permission of the Department of Defense to use their symbols. Then you’re good.
As of today, however, the Monument Cemetery Veterans’ Memorial crosses the line so carefully drawn by the Framers. It is a debasement of the United States Constitution, unworthy of those who died to protect it.