As Colorado and the rest of the nation emerge from COVID-19, one thing should be clear to all policymakers: We must do everything we can to jump start our economy and set a course toward growth. That’s why it is critical that the federal government follows through on an initiative from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure that new federal environmental regulations are a net win for Americans, as opposed to anchors that weigh down the success of U.S. businesses.
This past June, the EPA, under the leadership of Administrator Andrew Wheeler, followed through on a key campaign promise by President Donald Trump to improve our nation’s regulatory process by proposing a rule to that would make important clarifications for the agency’s benefit-cost analysis when considering significant regulations. This is a much-needed move, especially considering that EPA regulations account for nearly 70% of all federal regulation costs, totaling well over a trillion dollars annually. Reforming EPA’s regulatory process is a common sense way to start cutting red tape for American businesses and Wheeler deserves a great deal of credit for pushing the benefit-cost approach toward the finish line.
In Colorado, passing a new benefit-cost rule at EPA would have tremendous benefits. Consider a major project such as expansion of Santa Fe Boulevard and the interchanges along it. This project was frustrated and roadblocked as EPA passes complicated new rules. With each new rule come new costs, new environmental reviews, and ultimately longer waits to finish the project.
Meanwhile, Colorado drivers dealt with traffic congestion and Colorado business owners go without a road expansion that could help get products to market faster and more efficiently. Not to mention in some cases historically high pollution levels in Metro Denver caused in no small part by this congestion – the lunacy of Government – more pollution caused by needless regulations purportedly to limit pollution.
Other important projects face a similar fate as EPA today pursues rules that often carry more costs to society than benefits. The proposed new rule would change that.
Should the benefit-cost rule go into effect, citizens and lawmakers alike would be able to “see behind the curtain” at EPA in terms of the thinking and justification behind new rules. The agency would be forced to use the best available scientific information available and employ “best practices” when it comes to fields of study that affect regulations. In addition, definitions of costs and benefits would be uniform across all new rules so that regulators can’t put their fingers on the scale to make a proposed regulation seem more attractive. These are common sense ways to make EPA rule-making more transparent and give everyone more confidence that EPA isn’t weighing down the U.S. economy with unnecessary regulations.
This is not a Republican vs. Democratic issue nor should it be – the approach of Administrator Wheeler should be followed whomever raises their right hand on January 20. The benefit-cost approach has enjoyed support for decades, first being set into motion by President Carter. In the many years since, presidents of both parties have endorsed the approach and made incremental improvements. By passing the rule, EPA can build on a long tradition of momentum for the benefit-cost approach and strike a victory for the future of the American economy.
In the end, it is critical that we balance environmental regulations with real-life economic realities. We can have strong environmental regulations. We can have a strong economy at the same time. EPA’s proposed rule doesn’t pit businesses against the environment, as some would like to claim, but simply ensures that new regulations provide more benefits than costs.
Whether It’s Interstate 25 expansion or another important project, it will be important in the coming months that we all move forward under a regulatory framework that makes sense for Colorado. We are glad to endorse the sound approach being taken by EPA Administrator Wheeler to implement a benefit-cost approach and hope that this good rule crosses the finish line and remains in effect after January 20.
Dave Williams, a Colorado Springs Republican, represents District 15 in the Colorado House.