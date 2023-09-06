The IRS is at it again — eying Colorado’s TABOR refunds for the second time this year. Once more, Gov. Jared Polis has voiced outrage, and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have pledged to help. Yet, amid the latest TABOR tax turmoil, there’s good reason to doubt their commitment to Colorado taxpayers.

In February, the IRS issued guidance that threatened tax refunds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — for the first time in the state’s 30-year history of capping government revenues. After protests from Polis, Bennet, Hickenlooper and Colorado’s eight U.S. representatives, the IRS backtracked.

Now they’re at it again with new guidance that will require Coloradans to include TABOR refunds in their gross income for federal tax filings when they itemize their state taxes on their federal returns — treating TABOR refunds just like someone who overpaid state taxes in other states. But, as The Gazette aptly editorialized last week, “TABOR refunds are not like other states’ tax refunds or, for that matter, federal tax refunds” since TABOR “limits annual growth in state and local government spending to the rates of population growth plus inflation.”

Any revenues exceeding this threshold must be returned to taxpayers unless voters say otherwise in a referendum.

Polis rightfully rebuked the IRS plan as “absurd,” urging the Biden administration to maintain the IRS’s 30-year practice of not taxing TABOR refunds. He emphasized that these refunds include sales and income tax dollars, as well as myriad fees, that Coloradans have paid. This makes for “an entirely legitimate tax refund and should not be subject to further state or federal taxation,” Polis said in a statement.

Once again, Polis says what’s politically convenient. While he defends TABOR from the IRS, he has a history of championing efforts to undermine it.

In 2019, Polis spearheaded the unsuccessful Proposition CC campaign, working to eliminate TABOR refunds. During his reelection bid last year, the governor attempted to rebrand TABOR refunds “Colorado Cash Back” in an obvious political ploy.

This year, as residential property tax bills surge by 30% to 50%, Polis backs Proposition HH, which the Legislature placed on November’s ballot. The measure would gut TABOR refunds long term by letting the government keep more refund money to slightly offset skyrocketing property taxes.

Of course, renters won’t receive equivalent tax relief in exchange for less refund money.

So, Prop HH would also institute uniform TABOR refunds for taxpayers, rather than the previous method of tying it to how much a taxpayer paid. It’s a gimmick designed to appear helpful to renters who stand to lose refund money to subsidize homeowners.

Let’s be honest, Polis’s actions contradict his words. As the Independence Institute’s Ben Murrey observed, “Polis says what voters want to hear (lower taxes, protect TABOR, etc.) while actively working to undermine the same with measures like Prop HH, which would end TABOR refunds.”

Besides, if it’s wrong for the feds to snatch from our TABOR refunds, why is it OK for the state to do it? It seems like the real concern is that, if the IRS lays claim to any TABOR money, voters might be less inclined to let the state also take some of it.

Polis isn’t the only one with a hypocrisy problem, though.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Hickenlooper declared, “TABOR is a refund of Coloradans’ hard earned tax dollars, not new income … We’re not going to let that change now.”

Bennet chimed in, “I’m committed to working with the IRS to ensure TABOR’s precedent is respected and that Coloradans can keep the money they are entitled to.”

It’s one thing to say you’ll defend taxpayers from an intrusive IRS. However, when Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act — with votes from Bennet and Hickenlooper — it allocated $80 billion to enhance IRS audits, supposedly on the wealthy, and raise more tax revenue.

However, research from Syracuse University concluded that low-income earners under $25,000 faced audits “at a rate five times higher than for everyone else.”

More troubling, 54% of correspondence audits “targeted the small proportion returns with gross receipts of less than $25,000 claiming an earned income tax credit.”

While Bennet and Hickenlooper backed that bill, they rejected an amendment to shield those earning less than $400,000 from the audits — raising doubts about their supposed commitment to protecting Coloradans from IRS overreach.

The Congressional Budget Office projected the IRS “could collect billions in revenue from new middle-class audits,” according to The Wall Street Journal. For Colorado’s senators, this isn’t a good track record for sincere taxpayer advocacy.

Now, if Bennet and Hickenlooper are serious about safeguarding TABOR refunds from IRS meddling, they shouldn’t let Colorado stay trapped in a recurring back-and-forth with the federal tax agency. They must take permanent action and strip away the IRS’ ability outright.

Our senators should introduce legislation exempting annual state tax refunds, structured like TABOR, from federal tax liability.

Let’s be real, Bennet, Hickenlooper and Polis are fair-weather advocates for Colorado taxpayers. Sure, it’s nice of them to send complaint letters to the IRS — but that’s the politically easy path.

Can Colorado taxpayers trust our leaders to protect our interests when it appears they’re engaged in perpetual competition with federal tax collectors for a bigger slice of our TABOR refunds — rather than defending Coloradans’ hard-earned tax dollars?

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at Jimmysengenberger.com or on Twitter (X) @SengCenter.