U.S. Senate: Vote for Joe O’Dea. Colorado should elect a senator who will achieve positive change. Republican Joe O’Dea is a self-made businessman whose lifetime work has netted positive results. Let’s replace incumbent Michael Bennet, a Washington insider who has achieved almost nothing after occupying the Senate seat for 13 years.
Governor: Vote for Heidi Ganahl. Colorado needs change, and Republican Heidi Ganahl, currently an elected at-large CU regent, is the right person at the right time to lead us to it. The state of our state is far from great under first-term incumbent Gov. Jared Polis; he is smart and likable but unable or unwilling to tackle our woes: Crime, fentanyl, homeless camps, inflation — the list goes on. Let Ganahl restore Colorado to a safe, affordable, more livable state again.
Colorado attorney general: Vote for John Kellner. Republican Kellner is the DA of Colorado’s largest judicial district, the 18th, and a former judge advocate in the U.S. Marines. He has spent his career putting bad guys behind bars. That’s the AG Colorado needs right now amid skyrocketing crime. Incumbent and former law professor Phil Weiser is a respected scholar but has proven reluctant to call out the soft-on-crime Democratic majority at the state legislature.
Colorado secretary of state: Vote for Pam Anderson. The Republican is a former Jefferson County clerk who led the state county clerks association. She is widely respected as an expert on elections and for conducting them impartially and above the political fray. Colorado urgently needs that kind of secretary of state to replace first-term hyper-partisan incumbent Jena Griswold, who has embarrassed the office with her self-promotion and political ambition.
Colorado treasurer: Vote for Lang Sias. Colorado could not put the state treasury in more capable hands. Republican Sias, who served in the legislature, is a former U.S. Navy combat fighter pilot and current commercial pilot — as well as a licensed attorney. He also holds a master’s degree from the prestigious London School of Economics. He knows business, finance and the state’s fiscal affairs far more thoroughly than incumbent Dave Young, a former legislator and teacher who led the Greeley teacher’s union. Sias is the clear-cut choice.
Third Congressional District: Vote for Lauren Boebert. The GOP incumbent reflects her vast, rural district and is a pit bull for its interests. Her votes in Congress are true to her constituents.
Fourth Congressional District: Vote for Ken Buck. The Republican incumbent and former prosecutor is dedicated to conservative principles that resonate in his eastern plains district.
5th Congressional District: Vote for Doug Lamborn. The eight-term Republican incumbent serves as a dependable opponent of revolutionary left-wing agendas. He proudly puts “America first.” He opposes the racially divisive teaching of critical race theory, by any name, in K-12 public schools. He crusades against vaccination mandates for civilians and military personnel. He provides far above-average constituent services and dependably delivers what Colorado and Fifth Congressional District need.
State Proposition 121: Vote YES. Both candidates for Colorado governor rightly have called for eliminating the state income tax. Prop. 121 would take us a step in that direction, lowering the Colorado’s income tax rate for individuals and corporations from 4.55% to 4.40%.
State Proposition 122: Vote NO. It would legalize mushrooms containing psilocybin and psilocin and other hallucinogenic drugs used mainly for recreation. Ignore the smokescreen about psychedelics’ use in therapy; Prop. 122 means more impaired motorists and minors.
State Proposition 123: Vote NO. It would ding taxpayers’ surplus-revenue refunds — $145 million in the first year and about $290 million a year thereafter — to fund an assortment of housing-related programs through the state bureaucracy. Down a rabbit hole, in other words.
Colorado Springs Ballot Measure 300: Vote NO. This would legalize recreational marijuana throughout Colorado Springs and likely lead to the transition of all 114 recreational dispensaries to commercial recreational stores. The metro area has only two recreational stores in the resort town of Manitou Springs, meaning this would likely cause a 5,600% in recreational, commercial, promotional stores. It would change the family friendly, military friendly, business friendly nature of America's most desirable large city. We have enough problems with addiction, drugs and crime without trying to turn Colorado Springs into a wannabe Denver.
Colorado Springs Ballot Measure 301: Vote NO. Our city should not have incentive to generate tax revenue from an industry devoted to getting more people into the habit of using drugs for recreation. Nothing good has come from legalization in other communities that have accepted it.
Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority issue 7A: Vote yes. This extends a sales tax of 55% of one penny to continue improvements to roads, bridges, trails and parks as detailed in the ballot language. If voted down, this tax will expire Dec. 31 of 2023. A "yes" vote favors extending it another 10 years. Proponents of this tax, most notably Mayor John Suthers, have used the money exactly as promised and it has made tremendous improvements to our city. But the work isn't done, and another 10 years of progress will make the country's most enviable city even better.
House District 14: Vote for Rose Pugliese. A first-generation American who has spent years practicing law, Pugliese campaigns on a pledge to improve public safety, increase educational choice and get Colorado’s cost of living under control. Pugliese understands law enforcement’s central role in reducing crime and cultivating public safety. As the mother of a student with special learning needs, she knows the value of educational choice. Pugliese moved to Colorado because of TABOR, the (Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights), and is determined to stand firm against hidden fees and defend Coloradans’ right to vote on proposed tax increases.
Colorado Springs House District 16: Vote for Dave Donelson. As a member of the Colorado Springs City Council, Donelson has shown a refreshing level of commitment to standing for education, public safety and affordability. He has stood up to far-left activist bullies like few politicians we have seen. He is anti-crime and pro law enforcement. He wants government limited to it proper roles. He supports small businesses and free market solutions. He's and avid outdoorsman who support Colorado's priceless environment.