The Republican primary will determine the next district attorney of Colorado Springs and the rest of the Fourth Judicial District, as the Democratic Party fielded no candidate. Voters should mark their ballots for Michael Allen, a proven winner in the courtroom.
The race pits Allen, an active prosecutor in the DA’s office, against County Commissioner Mark Waller.
The decision in this race should rest upon who is best prepared, with recent experience, to prosecute criminals. Allen works in the District Attorney’s Office and has the enthusiastic endorsement of term-limited District Attorney Dan May. He is a senior district attorney with an exemplary record of convicting criminals we don’t want on the streets.
Allen — “homicide prosecutor of the year” in 2015 and 2017 — is prosecuting the suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Staunch. The public can rest easy in the likelihood of conviction. Allen has never lost a homicide case.
Allen is running on a promise to strengthen the sex offender’s registry, to ensure people know when predators move into their neighborhoods. He vows to crack down on drug cartels that are proliferating throughout the Fourth Judicial District.
“My office will continue to lead the state in prosecution of violent and career criminals, while also being compassionate in our treatment of people battling addiction and mental health issues,” Allen says. “We will further our innovation by using data to track the causality of rising crime rates and build a better and more efficient prosecutor’s office, while also refusing to allow our communities to be violated by dangerous and discredited options such as safe injection sites.”
√ Michael Allen (R)
Compared to Allen’s prosecutorial experience, Waller’s is years in the past and relatively slim. He has not prosecuted a case in the many years he has served as a politician in the state and county governments.
“I’m not running for homicide prosecutor of the year, I’m running to be the leader of the office,” Waller told us. “It takes leadership experience, and the other guy has none.”
We don’t question Waller’s leadership experience. As a politician, he has achieved laudable goals. But the district attorney practices law. He heads a public law firm. He needs to know the nuances of the courtroom and how it operates today. He needs to have recent experience with judges. Practicing law is not like riding a bike. It requires constant exercise and maintenance of skills.
“I want a good lawyer in that office — a dedicated prosecutor who understands the prosecution function, and someone who can make the charging decisions on law and evidence without political considerations,” said Mayor John Suthers, who includes his name in a long list of Allen’s endorsers.
Other endorsers include former 4th Judicial District Attorney Jeanne Smith, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association, and more.
Given the civil unrest in our country, we have never been more in need of experienced, proven, and competent law enforcement. Michael Allen, in law enforcement today, checks all boxes and is the no-risk option for district attorney.
The Gazette Editorial Board