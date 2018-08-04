Let’s hope President Donald Trump is smarter than he lets on.
With September only a month away, immigration reform has again reared its ugly head in the swamp. And this time, its bite holds enough venom to cripple the Republican Party.
Sept. 30 marks the end of the government’s fiscal year, which means a new federal budget must be approved before then, or the government shuts down — again.
Last week, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan laid out a strategy to fund more than half the necessary government programs, putting certain issues — like immigration — on the back burner until after November’s midterms. Then Trump dropped the mother of all bomb shells.
“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” reads a Tuesday tweet from @realDonaldTrump.
That announcement was later echoed on Monday at a joint news conference with Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, where Trump declared “If we don’t get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown”
These pseudo-threats come completely out of the blue, and make a person wonder if Trump favors political suicide.
The only way funding for a border wall can be guaranteed is if it makes its way into next year’s federal budget, the deadline of which is Sept. 30. This means Trump’s shutdown would take effect on or around Oct. 1. Just five weeks before the midterms.
Certain Republicans have cheered a shutdown, saying it’s about time they took a strong stance in Congress. They sort of have a point, but what gets lost in the rhetoric is that, if a shutdown ensues, it’s Republicans — not Democrats — who bear the burden.
Republicans control the White House and Congress. And after June’s outrage over separating families at the border, tensions remain high, and memories still burn hot in the minds of voters.
If a shutdown ensues over more immigration disputes, it threatens to be the last straw, the tipping point.
A government shutdown would only further divide Republicans and distance voters from the GOP, while at the same time giving Democrats a crateful of ammo. Republicans in Congress face tough races as it is. Trump has the lowest approval ratings of any recent president, meaning no one in the GOP can afford to have voters further alienated.
A shutdown deliberately initiated by the president would do exactly that, and would probably cost Republicans control of Congress.
For Trump, the could spell impeachment and no chance at achieving his agenda.
The Gazette editorial board