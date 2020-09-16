Expect us to weigh in often on Denver Public Schools, which is facing challenges and uncertainties as never before. Not long after the state’s largest school district shifted course under a new board majority elected in November — threatening a years-long commitment to education reform — district schools were shuttered by COVID-19.
Now, the district is fumbling through the mass confusion of starting a new school year all online. It’s a daunting task, maybe even a logistical nightmare, and we’ll closely follow this unprecedented experiment in remote learning as it unfolds. There will be high hurdles and plenty of speed bumps along the way. We wish district Superintendent Susana Cordova all the best in seeing our kids through the tunnel.
Denver parents and other stakeholders in our community’s schools will be watching how well — and, we hope, how swiftly — the district’s leadership is able to navigate the transition back to in-person learning for children locked out of class since last spring. Each additional day they remain isolated from real-live engagement with their teachers and classmates is a loss.
Pending that awaited return to campus — currently slated for Oct. 16 — the board ought to take stock, regroup and refocus on its core mission. For some of the novice board members, who seem long on promises to political allies but short on vision, the first step is simply to acknowledge that core mission — to better educate our children.
For starters, how about recognizing and building upon the remarkable progress made by previous boards that spent years developing meaningful accountability measures for schools and substantive educational options for families, especially those with at-risk kids? Rather than abandon that ship, the new board majority would do well to keep a steady hand on the helm and make carefully considered mid-course corrections where needed.
The policies the new majority inherited were far from perfect. Yet, they also represented a quantum leap over the long-ago days of inertia and stagnant student achievement that had driven off families to other school districts.
One of the landmark achievements of the prior board leadership was the proliferation of autonomous, parent-driven charter schools. They established DPS as a leader in Colorado’s, and the nation’s, charter school movement. Students of every race and socioeconomic status, and particularly children of color, have benefited mightily by this watershed innovation. The same goes for DPS’ development of innovation schools, like the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College program and the Denver Center for 21st Century Learning, which offer kids of the most modest means a new path, and new hope, for a brighter future.
That’s why it was especially troubling to see some board members win their seats in last year’s election by hopping aboard a terribly misguided anti-charter, anti-innovation school, anti-accountability bandwagon. It seems those members didn’t like how conventional neighborhood schools were compelled to compete with more specialized programs that actually have endeavored to address some of the individual needs of DPS’ diverse student body.
What have the new board members offered to replace the district’s reforms? Only vague promises of restoring the faded luster of neighborhood schools. How? So far, they haven’t offered parents a clue.
Just recently, one of those new board members, Scott Baldermann, doubled down with blinders on, recycling the anti-choice dogma yet again. As the board voted for a middling, watered-down and tentative path toward providing parents an updated online tool to examine a school’s ratings, Baldermann held out against providing such information at all.
“This is clearly intended to support school choice, which requires schools to use limited school funding on marketing in order to survive,” he said in a report by education news site Chalkbeat. Translation: Keep parents in the dark so they can’t choose the best school for their kids.
Whomever Baldermann is serving with that curious logic, clearly, it’s not DPS’ children.
As DPS students struggle with a crash course in all-online learning, the new board members could use a crash course of their own. They should read up and take notes on how far DPS schools have come in meeting kids’ diverse educational needs. They could do a lot worse than to pick up where the previous board left off.